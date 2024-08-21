IYDF and Maa Parbati INFO Join Forces to Empower Children in Bhadrak with Knowledge and Care

PNN

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], August 21: From 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on August 18, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Maa Parbati INFO collaborated to host a heartwarming and educational charity event at Podapatna Unnita Madhya Engraji Vidyalaya in Bhadrak, Odisha. Organized by Preetabas Sahu and coordinated by Minati Sahu, the event aimed to provide 34 children with essential learning and sports materials, while creating a vibrant and supportive environment for their growth.

The dedicated team of volunteers, including Jayashree Sahu, Khageswar Sahu, Sasikanta Khatua, Sibashis Mohanty, and Soubhagyalaxmi Sahoo, played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth execution of the event. Throughout the day, the children not only received valuable educational supplies but also took part in various exciting competitions and activities.

The organizers provided an array of educational materials such as pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, sketchbooks, colored pencils, crayons, geometry boxes, composition books, translation books, grammar books, name tags, exam boards, and portable study desks. Additionally, sports equipment like jump ropes, board games, puzzles, and Rubik's cubes were distributed. These resources were designed not only to enhance the children's academic progress but also to enrich their extracurricular experiences.

During the event, the children enthusiastically participated in a wide range of engaging competitions and programs, including word games, puzzles, drawing contests, storytelling competitions, poetry recitals, singing contests, balloon tying races, jump rope challenges, and trivia quizzes. These activities fostered creativity and competitiveness, allowing the children to learn and grow while having fun.

Reflecting on the event, Preetabas Sahu expressed his immense satisfaction, describing it as "amazing, exciting, vibrant, and fabulous." He also expressed his gratitude for the strong support from the local community, which played a significant role in the event's success and enabled more children to benefit from the initiative.

The partnership between IYDF and Maa Parbati INFO not only brought knowledge and care to the children of Bhadrak but also spread positive energy throughout the local community. The success of this event not only improved the children's learning conditions but also inspired them to realize their potential and pave the way for a brighter future. Through initiatives like this, IYDF and Maa Parbati INFO reaffirmed their deep commitment to child welfare and their unwavering dedication to social responsibility.

