IYDF and Mahadev The Gym Bring Care to Save the Girl Orphanage in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 7: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces once again with community partners to bring warmth and care to vulnerable children. This time, the event took place at the Save the Girl orphanage in Gurugram, organized by Mahadev The Gym and led by Bobby Dhawwn. The event aimed to provide essential supplies for the children's daily lives and studies, spreading love and hope.

Essential Donations to Help Children Through Winter

The donations for this event were sponsored by IYDF and Mahadev The Gym, and included 30 kg of pineapple cake, 200 kg of salt, 200 kg of rice, 200 kg of pasta and noodles, 200 sweaters and tops for girls, and 200 sweaters for boys. These items were not only intended to meet the children's basic needs but also to bring warmth as winter approaches. The Save the Girl orphanage, home to 150 children, is managed by Manish Arora, who expressed his gratitude to IYDF and all sponsors for their generosity, noting that many of the children lacked basic living supplies and winter clothing, making the donations even more crucial.

Volunteers United in Spreading Warmth

At 8 p.m. on the day of the event, the volunteer team, along with event host Bobby Dhawwn, distributed the supplies to the children. The volunteers, including Devansh Khatri, Bunty Pahuja, Kapil Kind, Rajesh Soni, Raju Billu, Binder Gurjar, Manohar Khatter, Sudhir Singla, Bali Pandit, Michel Saini, Mohit Grover, Akshay Vats, and Mukesh Sharma, worked together to ensure that each child received their share of the supplies, giving their time and energy in a spirit of love and generosity.

Inspiring Words from a Youth Leader

The event also featured a special guest, respected youth leader Naveen Goyal, who encouraged the children to study hard and aspire to contribute to their country. He led a joyful cake-cutting ceremony, surrounded by the smiling children, creating a warm and happy atmosphere. In his address, Naveen Goyal said, "You are the future of our nation, and education is the key to your success. We will always be here to support you."

The Fulfillment of Giving

The event brought not only material assistance to the children but also a deep sense of fulfillment to all participants. Event host Bobby Dhawwn shared his thoughts afterward: "Giving is the greatest virtue. We set aside a part of our budget for donations, and through such actions, we grow along with the organization. I hope to continue such initiatives throughout my life." The volunteers also expressed that being able to help the children was deeply meaningful, bringing a sense of purpose and accomplishment to all involved.

Looking Ahead: Bringing Hope to More Children

IYDF remains committed to supporting vulnerable groups and helping them overcome their challenges. This collaboration with Mahadev The Gym once again highlighted the community's attention to underprivileged children. Looking ahead, IYDF will continue to partner with businesses and caring individuals to conduct more such initiatives, spreading warmth and hope to more orphans and children in need.

Summary

The event at Save the Girl orphanage in Gurugram provided essential supplies for 150 children, ensuring they are prepared for the coming winter. Through the collaboration between IYDF and Mahadev The Gym, society's care was not only demonstrated materially but also instilled in the children a sense of hope for their future. IYDF will continue to work with all sectors of society to spread love and warmth even further.

Background

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children and youth through education and material support. Mahadev The Gym, as a key partner in this event, has shown their dedication to social responsibility by contributing to the well-being of vulnerable communities.

