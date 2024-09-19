IYDF and Manu's Cuts N Curves Fitness Center Bring Love and Care to Orphanage Children

VMPL

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 19: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Manu's Cuts N Curves Fitness Center teamed up to organize a heartfelt charity event at the Shalom Anadha Sharnalayam Orphanage. This event aimed to provide 40 orphans with essential living supplies and educational materials, while also offering interactive activities and games to enhance their sense of happiness and belonging.

Joining Hands to Care and Grow Together

Led by Paturu Manohar Reddy, founder of Manu's Cuts N Curves Fitness Center, the event saw the participation of a dedicated team of 10 volunteers, including Ashok, Noor Ismail, Sardhar Shaik, and Viswa Royal. They brought with them a great deal of compassion and spent a warm and caring afternoon with the children at Shalom Anadha Sharnalayam Orphanage, located in Sumitra Nagar. With the coordination of Ms. Deva Sudha, the head of the orphanage, the event ran smoothly from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Donated Supplies: Bringing Warmth to Daily Life and Learning

The volunteers donated a variety of essential items, including rice, wheat, and spices, to support the children's daily needs. In addition to these necessities, they also provided books, pens, chocolates, biscuits, school bags, and badminton sets to enrich the children's learning and recreational activities. These contributions not only offered practical assistance but also conveyed a sense of love and warmth from the community. The children's smiles lit up their faces, spreading joy to every volunteer present.

Interactive Activities: Sports and Care Go Hand in Hand

Along with the donation of supplies, the volunteers organized interactive games such as a badminton match, which saw enthusiastic participation from the children. These sports activities not only allowed the children to channel their energy but also taught them the joy of teamwork. The volunteers played alongside the children, creating an environment filled with laughter and connection. This event was more than just a donation; it was a meaningful exchange of hearts and minds. Through their interaction with the children, the volunteers conveyed their care and helped boost the children's confidence, making them feel the love and support of society.

Volunteers' Reflections: Warmth from the Children's Smiles

After the event, Paturu Manohar Reddy shared his thoughts: "Interacting with these children brought us a sense of warmth and fulfillment we've never felt before. Seeing their innocent smiles made us realize that all our efforts were worth it. The children's smiles are our greatest reward." Other volunteers also expressed that their time spent with the children was unforgettable. They gained new experiences, felt unconditional love and care, and became even more committed to continuing their involvement in charity work.

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Warmth and Hope

IYDF and Manu's Cuts N Curves Fitness Center have expressed their intention to continue supporting vulnerable groups like the children at Shalom Anadha Sharnalayam Orphanage. Through more activities like this, they aim to offer even more support and assistance. This event was not just about donating supplies; it was about showing care and inspiring the children for the future.

On the path ahead, IYDF and Manu's Cuts N Curves Fitness Center will work together to bring warmth and hope to more children in need, helping them grow up in an environment filled with love and care and guiding them toward a brighter future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor