IYDF and Milky Way Stitch Corner Boutique Bring Warmth and Hope to Gwalior Orphanage

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 14: On October 9, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined hands with Milky Way Stitch Corner Boutique to host a special charitable event for the children at Madarsa Alhijaz Orphanage in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The event, organized by Mohammad Amaan Quraishi and supported by volunteers Neeraj Kushwah, Sandeep Kushwah, and Sajid Raza, provided the children with essential learning materials, entertainment resources, and a day filled with joy and care.

Heartfelt Donations: Meeting Basic Needs and Enriching Lives

During the event, the volunteer team distributed a wide variety of supplies to 21 children, including essential living items, educational materials, and entertainment resources. The donations included:

* Food and Essentials: Fresh food items, chocolates, chips, and snacks to provide the children with nutritious support.

* Educational Supplies: Drawing books, colored pens, notebooks, and pens to support the children's learning and artistic expression.

* Sports and Entertainment Gear: Toys, cricket bats, balls, badminton rackets, and basketball and football sets to offer the children a range of recreational activities and encourage physical exercise.

The children were overjoyed to receive the donations, with smiles lighting up their faces. Volunteers personally handed out the supplies, encouraging the children to make the most of them in their daily lives and education. Zafar Noori, the head of the orphanage, expressed his heartfelt thanks, praising the generosity of IYDF and Milky Way Stitch Corner Boutique for their dedication to helping the children.

Engaging Activities: Learning and Fun in Action

The event began at 4:00 p.m., with volunteers and children participating in interactive activities, including badminton matches, cricket games, basketball practice, and a drawing competition. The badminton match was filled with excitement and competition, while the cricket game fostered teamwork and cooperation. The volunteers also facilitated small group discussions, allowing the children to share their interests and aspirations for the future.

The drawing competition was one of the highlights of the day, with the children expressing their creativity through vibrant colors on paper. Volunteers patiently supported the children, offering encouragement and feedback on their work. Through these activities, the children not only experienced the joy of sports and art but also built strong friendships with their peers.

Reflections on a Meaningful Experience

At the end of the event, the organizers and volunteers shared their thoughts on the impact of the day. Mohammad Amaan Quraishi said, "Bringing help and warmth to these children has been a deeply meaningful experience. Their smiles made us realize the true value of charity. We are grateful to IYDF for providing this platform, which allowed us to bring care and support to these children."

Zafar Noori, head of the orphanage, expressed his deep gratitude for the event, noting that it not only brought love and care to the children but also raised awareness of the responsibility society holds toward impoverished children. He said, "Events like this are a wake-up call for both our orphanage and the wider community. We are truly thankful for the support of IYDF and Milky Way Stitch Corner Boutique."

IYDF's Mission: Fostering Social Responsibility and Caring for Vulnerable Children

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is dedicated to supporting vulnerable children around the world and promoting social responsibility. This event, made possible through the combined efforts of IYDF and Milky Way Stitch Corner Boutique, demonstrated their commitment to charitable work and their compassion for disadvantaged children. IYDF and its partners hope that through these activities, they can help build a brighter future for these children while inspiring the community to take action in support of vulnerable groups.

Through this event, IYDF not only provided tangible help to the children at Madarsa Alhijaz Orphanage but also brought them joy and confidence through sports and art activities. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue working with more businesses and organizations to expand similar charitable events, bringing warmth and hope to children in need. These acts of kindness not only change the lives of the children but also inspire the volunteers to continue contributing to the noble cause of charity.

