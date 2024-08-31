IYDF and M/S Akshita Communication Ignite Hope for Children in Jamshedpur

PNN

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 31: On the afternoon of 28 August 2024, the campus of Govt. Primary School in Nutandih village, Jamshedpur, was filled with joy and laughter as Anand Choubey, supported by M/S Akshita Communication, hosted a heartwarming charity event. The event brought warmth and care to 35 local children, making it a memorable day for all involved.

Anand Choubey, along with his dedicated team of volunteersAnkit Kumar Ojha, Deeksha Ojha, Y. Shekhar Babu, Krishna Murari Mishra, Neha Sharma, and Kavita Kumaricarefully organized the event. They prepared a wide range of aid materials, including storybooks, notebooks, art books, basic school supplies such as crayons, pencils, erasers, and sharpeners, as well as snacks, school cleaning materials, and everyday essentials like cooking oil, salt, noodles, and spices.

At the event, the children eagerly participated in various interactive activities, ranging from fun quizzes and poetry recitations to singing, drawing, and playful games. Each activity was filled with creativity and enjoyment, and the children's faces lit up with joyful smiles as they showcased their talents and relished the joyful atmosphere.

Reema Murmu, the head of the beneficiary organization, praised the event highly, noting that these activities not only enriched the children's extracurricular lives but also provided significant educational resources that positively impact their learning and growth.

Reflecting on the event, Anand Choubey expressed deep satisfaction and gratitude. He remarked, "Seeing the joy and excitement on the children's faces truly warmed my heart. This event provided not only material support but also an experience of happiness and care. These small moments of joy are incredibly meaningful for the children, and they reinforced the importance of giving back to society. This experience has filled me with both gratitude and inspiration."

Through this loving initiative, IYDF and M/S Akshita Communication not only provided essential learning resources to the children but also brought endless joy and hope. The children's smiles, like stars in the night sky, illuminated their futures and warmed the hearts of all who participated.

