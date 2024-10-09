IYDF and My Yoga Ayurveda Bring Hope and Joy to Children with Intellectual Disabilities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: On October 5, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with My Yoga Ayurveda, organised a heartwarming charity event at Sneh Niketan School in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The school, which caters to children with intellectual disabilities, saw 39 students receiving essential supplies and enjoying a range of fun activities that fostered a sense of freedom, achievement, and joy. This initiative exemplified the commitment of IYDF and My Yoga Ayurveda to education and charitable causes, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of these special children.

Dedicated Volunteers Offering Unconditional Support

The event was led by Yoga instructor Keshav, supported by a devoted team of volunteers including Mukund Sharma, Yagya Dutt Sharma, K Chandran, V Lalita, Ruchi Rajput, Stuti Singh, Tanisha Patel, Anupam Shukla, Arpit Tiwari, Samarth Pahla, Praveen Kesharwani, Manju Chourey, and Durgesh Patel. Their collective efforts ensured the smooth running of the event. The school's principal, Ms. Meghna Singh, provided valuable assistance in organising the event at the school's campus on Narmada Road, where the children experienced a day filled with warmth and happiness.

Donated Supplies: Support and Care for the Children

During the event, IYDF and My Yoga Ayurveda provided a range of essential items to support the children's daily needs. These included 39 kilograms of rice, 19.5 kilograms of arhar dal, 19.5 liters of cooking oil, and 39 snack packs containing biscuits, chips, chocolates, and dried fruits. The children also received educational supplies such as notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and coloured pencils to aid their learning. In response to a special request from the school, IYDF donated a sound system and microphone to enhance the school's events and activities. Additionally, sports equipment including badminton rackets, shuttlecocks, skipping ropes, volleyballs, and footballs were donated to encourage physical activity. Winners of the painting and badminton competitions were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals, recognising their participation and achievement.

A Day of Joyful Activities: Bringing Freedom and Fun to the Children

The event was filled with laughter as the 39 children enthusiastically took part in various competitions, including painting, dancing, and singing. The painting competition, themed "Colourful Deer," allowed the children to unleash their creativity. Through vibrant colours, they expressed their imaginations, offering the audience a glimpse into their inner world. The dance competition was lively and energetic, with children performing both solo and group dances, each performance brimming with emotion and excitement. During the singing portion, the children sang their favourite songs, with one child, Liza, captivating the audience with her beautiful voice. Despite facing intellectual challenges, the children participated with great enthusiasm, showcasing their joy and pride.

Reflections from Volunteers: Giving Love and Receiving Priceless Rewards

For Yoga instructor Keshav and the volunteers, the day was more than just a charity eventit was a transformative experience. Keshav shared, "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces as they participated in the activities gave us immense satisfaction and joy. Through interacting with them, we truly felt the power of love and kindness." The volunteers echoed these sentiments: "The children's laughter and their heartfelt gratitude were the most precious rewards we received. This event reminded us that helping others can bring us immense strength and happiness."

IYDF and My Yoga Ayurveda: Fulfilling Social Responsibility and Building a Better Future

IYDF and My Yoga Ayurveda have long been dedicated to supporting education and social welfare. This event highlighted the positive outcomes of their collaboration and inspired greater awareness of the needs of children with intellectual disabilities. Both organisations are committed to continuing their efforts in organising similar charity events, offering support to more children in need and helping them grow in an environment of love and care.

Conclusion: Spreading Hope and Care, Bringing Warmth to the World

Thanks to the combined efforts of IYDF and My Yoga Ayurveda, this event not only helped the children of Sneh Niketan School but also showcased the power of compassion. Moving forward, IYDF and My Yoga Ayurveda will continue to work together, providing support and care to more vulnerable children in society. It is their hope that these initiatives will inspire others to join the cause, spreading warmth and love and paving the way for brighter futures for all children.

