IYDF and My Yoga Ayurveda Join Forces for a Charity Event in Jabalpur

New Delhi [India], August 28: On August 24, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and My Yoga Ayurveda successfully hosted a heartwarming and impactful charity event at EPS Government School in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Organized by the renowned yoga mentor, L C Kesharwani (also known as Yoga Mentor 'Keshav'), the event was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, whose collective efforts made the day truly special for the children.

Volunteer Contributions The event's success was largely due to the efforts of volunteers from various backgrounds, including professionals like Chanchal Jain, Mukund Sharma, Ayushi Agrawal, and Sailesh Jain, among others. These individuals, along with Keshav himself, worked tirelessly to ensure that every child felt valued and cared for. Volunteers like Pratibha, Suman Jain, Roshni Soni, and Ayush Khare played key roles in engaging with the children, while Jayati Patel, Jitendra Thakur, and Vajhula Lalitha helped organize the distribution of materials. Volunteers such as Praveen Kesharwani, Sanjay Kumar Ghawari, and Durgesh Patel were instrumental in coordinating the various activities, ensuring everything ran smoothly. The presence of dedicated individuals like Aniruddha Gupta, Rakhi Sharma, Yagya Dutt Sharma, and Rajendra Vishwakarma added to the positive energy of the event. The event also benefited from the contributions of Sapna Malegaonkar, Seema Gaikwad, Rashmi Saraf, Rajesh Malviya, Amit Ghawari, Kirti Ghawari, and Mayur Agrawal, who all came together to create a memorable experience for the children.

Distributed Supplies and Support During the event, a wide array of essential items was distributed to the children. The volunteers handed out 65 kilograms of rice and arhar dal (lentils), along with 65 liters of cooking oil. Each child received snack packs filled with biscuits, chips, chocolates, and dried fruits, as well as fresh apples. To support the children's education, the team provided 260 notebooks, 130 pens, pencils, and erasers. Recognizing the specific needs of the school, 50 packs of sanitary pads and 130 pairs of slippers were also distributed, ensuring that the children had access to essential hygiene products. Additionally, sports equipment, including badminton sets and drawing materials, was provided to encourage physical activity and creativity.

Event Highlights The charity event, held from 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM at EPS Government School, featured a variety of engaging activities under the guidance of Yoga Guru Keshav. The installation of badminton facilities was a highlight, with children eagerly participating in matches that emphasized teamwork and sportsmanship. The drawing competition was another popular activity, allowing the children to express their creativity, with proud winners receiving awards for their efforts.

Throughout the event, volunteers like Roshni Soni and Ayushi Agrawal connected with the children, encouraging them to fully participate and enjoy the day. Their involvement was crucial in creating a supportive and engaging atmosphere.

A special health and hygiene session for adolescent girls was also conducted by experienced volunteers, including Suman Jain and Pratibha, who led discussions on basic hygiene practices and distributed sanitary pads to ensure the girls could manage their health with dignity.

Event Conclusion The atmosphere of the event was filled with warmth and compassion, largely due to the collaborative efforts of the volunteers. Led by Yoga Guru Keshav, the team, including dedicated members like Mukund Sharma and Rakhi Sharma, created an environment where every child felt valued. The laughter and joy shared during the badminton matches and the creative energy of the drawing competition left a lasting impact on everyone involved. The event concluded with a strong sense of fulfillment among the volunteers, who were gratified to have made a real difference in the lives of these children.

