IYDF and Navagraha Transport Bring Care and Inspire Hope for Children in Baleswar

VMPL

Baleswar [India], October 18: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Navagraha Transport, successfully organized a charity event at Pabitra Devi Sisubhaban Orphanage in Baleswar. Led by Chitta Ranjan Rout, the volunteer team, including Chiku Patsani, Jadu Rayat, Ranjan Rout, and Susila Dei, aimed to support the children's education and daily needs while inspiring enthusiasm and confidence for the future.

A Day of Generous Donations and Engaging Activities The event took place from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The volunteers provided essential supplies for 50 children, including 52 kilograms of rice, 10 kilograms of lentils, 10 packs of instant noodles, 20 packs of biscuits, 5 kilograms of sugar, 10 kilograms of puffed rice, 10 kilograms of flattened rice, 50 notebooks, 50 pens, 50 pencils, 50 rulers, 50 sets of colored pencils, 50 drawing books, 50 folders, 50 erasers, 50 sharpeners, 10 kilograms of wheat flour, 10 kilograms of coarse flour, and 10 kilograms of refined flour. In addition, a hearty breakfast was prepared for the children.

The event was not only about providing supplies but also included various recreational activities, such as dance competitions, slow walking races, and debates. The children eagerly participated in the activities, their faces lit up with joyful smiles. These events added excitement and fun to their daily routine while encouraging them to confidently express themselves.

Volunteers Reflect on the Joy of Giving After the event, the volunteers shared their experiences, describing it as an unforgettable opportunity. "This event allowed us to connect with these beautiful souls who need society's care and attention," said Chitta Ranjan Rout. "We are grateful to IYDF for giving us this opportunity, and we look forward to continuing to help more children in the future." The volunteers added, "It was incredibly rewarding to help these children and see their smiles. Activities like this are essential for the children, and we are more than willing to do our part in bringing them warmth."

IYDF: Committed to Promoting Youth Welfare and Inspiring Hope The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is dedicated to improving the well-being of young people worldwide, providing material and emotional support to children in need. This collaboration with Navagraha Transport embodied IYDF's mission to make a real difference in the lives of underprivileged children, enhancing their living conditions and motivating them to strive for a brighter future.

Akhyaya Kumar, head of the orphanage, expressed his gratitude to IYDF and Navagraha Transport, acknowledging that the donated supplies significantly improved the children's daily lives. "We sincerely thank IYDF for their generous support. The children experienced the care and encouragement of the community during this event, and we truly hope for more such activities," he said.

A Promise to Continue Helping More Children The event not only brought joy to the children but also provided the volunteers with a sense of pride and fulfillment in their charitable efforts. IYDF and Navagraha Transport pledged to continue organizing more events within the community to support even more children in need. They believe that every small act of kindness can help create a future full of hope for the children.

The laughter of the children, the dedication of the volunteers, and the shared hope for the future combined to form a powerful sense of warmth. IYDF will continue to work toward improving the welfare of young people and creating a better society for all, striving to build a future filled with love and hope.

