IYDF and Neha Enterprises Collaborate to Provide Craft Skills Training for Children at Durgadevi Municipal Marathi School

New Delhi [India], October 23: On October 19, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Neha Enterprises to host a special craft skills training event at Durgadevi Municipal Marathi School in Mumbai. The event provided 30 to 35 students from grades one to seven with a variety of craft materials and creative tools, aiming to spark their creativity and enhance their hands-on skills. Not only did the children enjoy learning through the activities, but they also had the opportunity to showcase their talents.

Full Commitment from the Organizers and Volunteers

The event was organized by Neha Nagesh Ruke from Neha Enterprises, who led a team of seven enthusiastic volunteers. The team included Pranjali Prabhakar Jadhav, Shivani Santosh Kadam, Shreya Gaurav Wadekar, Trupti Santosh Patankar, Mayur Gautam More, Kiran Chandrakant Kamble, and Ritesh Bhikaji Jadhav. The volunteers, aged between 20 and 50, shared a deep passion and sense of responsibility, actively participating in every aspect of the event to ensure the children could enjoy both learning and fun.

Generous Donations of Craft Supplies to Fuel Creativity

IYDF and Neha Enterprises generously donated a wide range of craft materials, including coloured pencils, crayons, clay, craft paper, marble paper, and drawing books. Each item was carefully chosen to help the children explore their creativity through hands-on practice. With the guidance of volunteers, the children created various handmade crafts and learned new skills in different areas of art and craft. The volunteers patiently guided each child, ensuring they got the most out of both the learning experience and the fun.

Skillful Activities Unleash Children's Creativity

During the event, the children eagerly participated in a range of activities led by the volunteers, including painting, craft making, and clay sculpting. Every child was encouraged to think outside the box and express their imagination. Through these activities, the children not only improved their practical skills but also learned to express themselves creatively. The atmosphere was lively, with children focused on their creations and sharing their thoughts and ideas with one another.

Appreciation from the School

Ashok Bacchubhai Parmar, the head of Durgadevi Municipal Marathi School, expressed his gratitude for the event: "The support from IYDF and Neha Enterprises has greatly enriched the children's learning experience. Through these craft activities, the students received not only useful learning materials but also acquired many skills beyond the classroom. We are very thankful for their generosity."

Organiser's Reflections: Overcoming Fear and Embracing Growth

Reflecting on the event, organiser Neha Nagesh Ruke shared: "Twenty-five years ago, I had the opportunity to do something similar with children, but I was filled with fear and anxiety. Today, IYDF gave me the chance to overcome that fear. I am grateful for this opportunity to organize the event and help these children. This experience has helped me grow and has brought me immense satisfaction." She added, "Today's event was a wonderful experience, and seeing the children's smiles made me feel incredibly fulfilled."

Conclusion and Looking Forward

The craft skills training event at Durgadevi Municipal Marathi School, jointly organized by IYDF and Neha Enterprises, provided children not only with learning tools and creative opportunities but also taught them how to use their imagination and creativity through hands-on practice. In the future, IYDF plans to collaborate with more companies like Neha Enterprises to support children's education and development, helping them move further along their learning journeys.

Through events like this, children not only gain knowledge but also experience the joy of learning. The dedication of the volunteers and the active participation of the children made this event a truly meaningful and heartwarming experience.

