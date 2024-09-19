IYDF and Nishka Soni Tour & Travel Bring Joy and Support to Orphans in Bihar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 19: On 14 September 2024, from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m., the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Nishka Soni Tour & Travel held a heartwarming charity event at the Manav Seva Sansthan Orphanage in Katihar, Bihar. The event aimed to provide essential living supplies and educational materials to 110 orphans while bringing joy and positive energy through dance, painting, and games.

Volunteer Team: Bridges of Compassion

The event was organized by Hemendra Soni and supported by a team of 10 dedicated volunteers, including Rocky Paswan, Suraj Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Amit Jaiswal, Ram Babu, Deepak Soni, Abhijit Das, Abhishek Kumar, and Suraj Singh. Their active involvement in every aspect of the event ensured its success, offering care and support to the children. Nishka Soni Tour & Travel, the sponsoring company, demonstrated a strong sense of social responsibility by providing donations and active volunteer participation. This effort not only improved the living conditions of the children at the orphanage but also conveyed society's concern for vulnerable groups.

Donated Supplies: Comprehensive Support for Living and Learning

The range of donated supplies addressed various aspects of the children's lives, including rice, wheat, lentils, soybean chunks, mustard oil, green gram, yellow split peas, and salt to meet their nutritional needs. Educational materials like notebooks, pencils, and ballpoint pens were provided to enhance their learning environment. Hygiene items such as toothpaste, bath soap, laundry soap, and sanitary napkins were also included. Additionally, treats like chocolate and cream biscuits were given to bring smiles to the children's faces. These donations not only met their basic needs but also created more opportunities for learning and recreation.

Event Highlights: Joy Through Dance, Painting, and Games

The event was filled with interactive activities, where the children enthusiastically participated in dance, painting, and various games. During the dance segment, the children expressed their energy and talents, filling the venue with laughter and joy. The painting contest allowed them to unleash their imagination, using colors to depict their dreams and hopes. The games brought an element of fun, fostering a sense of competition and cooperation among the children. The volunteers joined in these activities, helping the children understand the importance of teamwork through play.

Volunteers' Reflections: Inspiration and Emotion

After the event, the volunteers shared their experiences. Mr. Hemendra Soni reflected, "This was a unique experience like no other. The children were full of energy and positive vibes, willing to participate in every activity, which brought us endless inspiration. Despite the many hardships they've faced, their smiles reminded me that no matter the circumstances, one should always maintain a joyful and positive attitude." Other volunteers also expressed that they learned resilience and optimism from these children. Though society has abandoned them, the children have not lost their love for life and hope for the future. This event was not just about helping the children; it also gave the volunteers a deep sense of the value of giving and helping others.

Ongoing Acts of Kindness: Planting Seeds of Hope for the Future

This collaboration between IYDF and Nishka Soni Tour & Travel provided substantial support to the 110 orphans at Manav Seva Sansthan and brought warmth and care through interactive activities. In the future, IYDF plans to continue working with various companies and volunteers to organize more charity events, offering care and support to more children in need.

Through this event, the volunteers not only created a joyful experience for the children but also planted seeds of hope for their future. This act of kindness will continue to be passed on, inspiring more people to join in the cause and help those children who need care the most to embrace a brighter future.

