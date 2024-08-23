IYDF and Nursing Dental Unite to Bring Care and Hope to Underprivileged Children

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 23: On the morning of August 17, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Nursing Dental joined forces to host a heartwarming charity event at Alfala Madrasa in Kurnool, India. The event aimed to provide essential support to 40 underprivileged children, offering both crucial life essentials and health advice. Organized by Mohammed Fairoze Naushad, the event was supported by dedicated volunteers including Fahim Amjad, Ayesha Nausheen, Asma Eram, Iqra Rushda, Abdul Ahad, and Mohammad Javid.

During the event, IYDF and Nursing Dental distributed 50 kilograms of rice, 40 kilograms of sugar, and 40 kilograms of lentils to ensure that the children have enough food in the coming days. Additionally, Dr. Mohammed Fairoze Naushad provided valuable health and dental hygiene advice, teaching the children how to take better care of themselves and maintain good health.

Khazim Mutahhar, the head of Alfala Madrasa, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Nursing Dental, emphasizing that these supplies are vital to the children's daily lives, and the health advice offered invaluable benefits. This event was not just about providing material aid, but also about offering emotional support, bringing care and hope to these young lives.

As the event concluded, the smiles and cheers from the children left the volunteers deeply moved. Mohammed Fairoze Naushad remarked that being able to help these children and witnessing their happiness made the effort truly worthwhile. The collaboration between IYDF and Nursing Dental once again demonstrated the power of compassion and care, igniting a flame of hope in the lives of these children facing difficult circumstances.

