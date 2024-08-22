IYDF and OliveTree Events Partner to Provide Support and Care for Underprivileged Children

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 22: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and OliveTree Events came together for a heartwarming and interactive outreach event at THE SHELTER PROGETTO INDIA CHARITABLE TRUST. The initiative aimed to provide educational resources and emotional support to underprivileged children, bringing warmth and encouragement to their lives.

Comprehensive Aid and Thoughtful Care

The event was organized by Yashraaj Praveen Jain, with a dedicated team of volunteers including Priyancka Raaj, Pankhuri Jain, Bittu Punjabi, Chiya Singh, and Pooja Kapoor. Held at THE SHELTER PROGETTO INDIA CHARITABLE TRUST located at 92R4+5Q2, Darbaripur Road, Sector 75, Gurugram 122103, Haryana, the event provided a range of educational supplies. These included stationery, colored and black A3 and A4 paper, thick notebooks, colored pens, markers, ballpoint pens, and other drawing materials, supporting 18 children in their learning and creative endeavors.

Interactive Activities to Inspire and Engage

Throughout the event, volunteers engaged with the children through games and discussions about their studies and future aspirations. These interactions not only provided the children with a sense of care but also encouraged them to think about their goals and dreams. The event was filled with joy, as the children eagerly participated, showing enthusiasm and hope for their futures.

Volunteer Reflections: A Sense of Fulfillment

After the event, the volunteers expressed their deep satisfaction and gratitude for being part of such a meaningful activity. They extended special thanks to the orphanage's management team, praising their excellent organization. The volunteers felt that the event provided not only tangible support but also strengthened emotional bonds with the children, helping them grow in a nurturing environment.

Looking Ahead to Future Philanthropy

IYDF and OliveTree Events are committed to continuing similar charitable initiatives, striving to bring care and support to more children in need. Through these activities, they hope to create better learning and growth opportunities for children, allowing them to flourish in an environment filled with love and support.

This event highlighted the deep concern society holds for orphanage children and demonstrated the positive impact of philanthropic efforts. IYDF and OliveTree Events look forward to more individuals and organizations joining their mission, contributing to a brighter future for these children.

