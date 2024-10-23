IYDF and Omair Trading Bring Care and Warmth to Children at Shahabad Horizon School

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 23: On October 18, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Omair Trading, organized a special charity event at Shahabad Horizon School in Arrah, Bihar. The event aimed to provide essential learning supplies to 30 students, while also fostering their interest in learning and promoting health awareness through interactive activities. The event was led by Mohammad Safdar Hussain, with a dedicated team of volunteers who worked wholeheartedly to bring care and joy to the children.

Volunteers' Full Dedication

The volunteer team included Fauzia Khanam, Nasir Shamshuddin, Rehan Alam, Farhan Khan, Faisal Kamal, Bushra Perveen, Saba Afreen, and Noor Fatma. Their collective efforts ensured that the event ran smoothly, providing not only material support but also a sense of involvement and happiness for the children through interactive activities.

Donation of Supplies to Support Learning and Growth

During the event, volunteers donated a wide range of learning supplies to the 30 students, providing much-needed support for their education. The donated items included school bags, notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, scales, crayons, pens, sketchbooks, pencil cases, and alphabet stickers. Additionally, the team provided snacks and wafers, adding a touch of care and fun to the day.

Mohammad Safdar Hussain, the event organizer, shared: "It's an honor to be able to help these children and ensure they feel supported in their learning and daily lives. Through these donations, we hope to help them succeed in their studies and ignite their interest in learning."

Engaging Activities to Promote Health and Creativity

In addition to the donations, the event featured a variety of engaging activities carefully designed by the volunteers. These included a drawing competition, dance sessions, a nail hygiene awareness workshop, and a balancing ball game. The children enthusiastically participated, with their laughter filling the air. In the drawing competition, they expressed their dreams and imagination through crayons and colored pencils, showcasing their creativity and innocence. The dance sessions allowed the children to unleash their energy, with the joyful atmosphere lifting everyone's spirits.

One of the standout activities was the nail hygiene awareness session, which sparked great interest among the children. Through interactive demonstrations, the volunteers taught them the importance of keeping their hands and nails clean, instilling healthy habits. As one volunteer noted: "We want to go beyond just providing material support. We also aim to encourage good health practices that will benefit them in the long run."

The balancing ball game was another highlight, helping the children develop their physical coordination while having fun. Volunteers joined the children in these games, making the event lively and full of joy. These activities not only provided the children with care but also helped them learn valuable skills.

Reflections and Insights from Volunteers

For the volunteers, the event was a deeply meaningful experience. They were able to provide material support and create a joyful and educational environment for the children. "Helping these children experience the joy of giving and fostering generosity in them has been our greatest reward," shared one of the volunteers. "This event not only helped the children but also inspired us to continue contributing our efforts."

The volunteers felt a deep sense of fulfillment after the event, commenting: "Events like these spark a positive cyclegiving brings happiness, and that happiness encourages more giving. This experience benefits both the children and ourselves."

Continuing Care and Looking Forward

Nadir Kamal and Shadan, representatives of Shahabad Horizon School, expressed their heartfelt thanks to IYDF and Omair Trading for their generous support. "The supplies and activities have made a significant difference for our children. They not only helped with their studies but also enriched their lives with fun activities. We are very grateful for the volunteers' dedication."

The success of this event has further motivated the volunteers to continue participating in charitable work. In the future, IYDF and Omair Trading plan to organize more events like this, aiming to help more children in need and support their progress in life and education.

Conclusion

This aid event, jointly organized by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Omair Trading, provided 30 children at Shahabad Horizon School with essential learning supplies and enriching activities. The event not only met the children's educational needs but also fostered their creativity and health awareness through fun and interactive activities.

IYDF stated: "Giving brings immense happiness, and it plants seeds of generosity and love in the hearts of these children. We will continue to contribute to their future and help them grow stronger."

