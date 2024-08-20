IYDF and Online Service Ignite Hope: Bringing Warmth to Children at Kasumari Sonari Gaon LP School

PNN

Darrang (Assam) [India], August 20: In the heart of Assam's Darrang district, a special outreach event at Kasumari Sonari Gaon LP School has brought hope and warmth to its students. Organized by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in partnership with the charitable organization Online Service, the initiative aimed to provide much-needed support to children from underprivileged families.

The students of Kasumari Sonari Gaon LP School primarily hail from nearby villages and communities, where economic hardship often limits their access to educational and sports resources. However, these children possess an enthusiasm for learning and a vision for a brighter future that surpasses many of their peers elsewhere. They believe that through diligent study, they can transform their circumstances.

Moved by the resilience of these children, Munsur Ali, the head of Online Service, decided to take action. Together with volunteers from the community, they organized an event that not only provided books, stationery, and other learning materials but also included sports equipment such as footballs, cricket kits, and badminton sets to fulfill the children's needs for physical activity.

On the day of the event, the students eagerly accepted these valuable resources and participated in various sports activities under the guidance of the volunteers. The children also delivered speeches on "Studying Hard and Building India," expressing their aspirations for the future and their love for education. Despite the many challenges they face, their unwavering determination and spirit were truly inspiring.

Speaking at the event, Munsur Ali remarked, "Seeing these children so eager for knowledge and growth is deeply gratifying. We hope that through this support, we can provide them with better opportunities to learn and develop, inspiring them to continue pursuing their dreams."

This collaboration between IYDF and Online Service demonstrates their profound commitment to education and child development. Through this event, the children not only received material support but also gained emotional encouragement to strive for their goals. IYDF and Online Service remain dedicated to bringing hope and care to more children in need, helping them achieve their dreams and build a brighter future.

The success of this event has not only ignited a spark of hope in the hearts of these children but also highlighted the broader community's support for education. Moving forward, IYDF and Online Service will continue to work hand in hand to bring love and care to more children, paving the way for their growth and success.

