IYDF and Optithreads Extend a Helping Hand to Foster a Brighter Future

Jamshedpur [Jharkhand], August 8: In a heartwarming initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with the socially responsible enterprise Optithreads to conduct a humanitarian aid event for underprivileged children in the Ghous Nagar community. The event, held on August 4, 2024, from 5:00 PM, was spearheaded by Shahbaz Khan, who played a pivotal role in its organization. The event attracted approximately 100 children and featured a range of enriching activities.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from dedicated volunteers including Md Kashif, Farheen Khan, Sania Khan, Afreen Perween, and Sajjad Khan. These volunteers not only distributed educational supplies and children's items but also hosted a variety of engaging activities aimed at enhancing the children's educational experiences and overall quality of life.

The aid distributed during the event included drawing books, Supreme HD pencil sets, 10-color pencil sets, 6-color marker sets, erasers, pencil sharpeners, 300-page notebooks, high-quality children's t-shirts for long-term use, and children's snacks such as Frooti. These items, generously donated by Optithreads, were intended to improve the children's learning conditions and boost their interest in education.

The event also featured a range of enriching activities. Teachers Afreen Perween and Nausheen Perween gave a talk on discipline, while Shahbaz Khan, Farheen Khan, and Rayyan Khan presented on the importance of education. Md Kashif taught the children etiquette, and several entertaining games and activities were organized to keep the children engaged and happy.

Organizer Shahbaz Khan reflected on the event, saying, "Seeing the smiles on these little angels' faces and understanding their real-life situations is incredibly heartwarming. Our primary goal is to support children in these remote areas, who lack access to proper educational facilities. We aim to ensure they receive the education and basic necessities they deserve through our time and effort."

The successful execution of this event not only provided tangible assistance to the underprivileged children of Ghous Nagar but also highlighted the active involvement and support of various societal sectors in charitable initiatives. Moving forward, IYDF plans to collaborate with more compassionate businesses and volunteers to reach out to more communities in need, ensuring that more children have the opportunity for a brighter future.

