IYDF and Parikrama Travels Unite to Bring Joy and Hope to Underprivileged Children in Odisha

PNN

Puri (Odisha) [India] August 20: On this day, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined hands with Parikrama Travels to organize a deeply impactful donation event at Umasankar Vidyalaya in Odisha. The event, led by Sairam Jena, brought much-needed resources and joy to local underprivileged children. The enthusiastic participation of volunteers ensured the event's resounding success.

Vibrant Activities: From Material Support to Emotional Care

The event was not just about providing essential learning and recreational materials such as 300 digital ballpoint pens, 300 cake packages, 30 bottles of cold drinks with paper cups, sports equipment, and art supplies. It was also an opportunity for the children to showcase their talents. A total of 48 students eagerly participated in various competitions, including dance, singing, high jump, long jump, and debate. The atmosphere was electric with excitement, and the 20 winners were rewarded with special prizes, their smiles lighting up the entire campus.

Volunteers' Selfless Dedication: Spreading Love and Hope

The success of the event was largely due to the dedicated involvement of the volunteers. Alongside key figures such as Sai Krishna Jena and Amit Kumar Mallik from the organizing team, Umasankar Vidyalaya's head Umesh Chandra Barik and volunteers like Prakash Chandra Muduli and Dhurendra Jena played significant roles. They not only provided material support but also offered emotional care and encouragement to the children.

Heartfelt Reflections: Love Takes Root in the Children's Hearts

After the event, Sairam Jena shared his thoughts: "Being on-site and participating in the entire process was a wonderful experience. We were all energized and emotionally moved. This is one of the happiest days I can remember. The students were overjoyed to receive their pens, cakes, and drinks, their faces beaming with smiles. Thank you for giving us this opportunity." His words reflected a deep affection for the children and a hopeful outlook for their futures.

IYDF's Ongoing Commitment: Creating a Brighter Tomorrow for Underprivileged Children Worldwide

This event once again demonstrated IYDF's deep commitment to the education and well-being of underprivileged children worldwide. Through collaborations with compassionate businesses like Parikrama Travels, IYDF continues its efforts to bring warmth and hope to more children, helping them move forward towards a brighter future with both material and emotional support.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor