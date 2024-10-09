IYDF and Patra Health Care Optical Bring Health and Care to Children at Ashakiran Foundation Orphanage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: On October 7th, with the strong support of the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), Patra Health Care Optical organised a meaningful charity event at Ashakiran Foundation Orphanage in Bhubaneswar. The event aimed to provide essential supplies and address the health needs of 50 children, with a focus on orthopaedic and eye health check-ups. The day was filled with joy as the children experienced both care and fun, making it a truly memorable occasion.

Volunteers United in Caring for Children's Health

The event was organised by Jayprakash Patra from Patra Health Care Optical, who led a dedicated team of volunteers, including Om Prakash Patra, Kshirod Chandra Patra, Arati Patra, Priyadarshini Patra, Jagannath Nayak, Mahabir Pattanayak, Subhankar Das, and Bapu Das. With the volunteers' full commitment, the event ran smoothly, providing the children with a special experience centred around health and care.

Generous Donations to Support Daily Life and Education

Throughout the event, Patra Health Care Optical donated a wide variety of essential items, including steamed rice, green gram, flour, refined sunflower oil, mustard oil, rice flour, milk powder, biscuits, juice, and chocolates. Additionally, the children received educational supplies such as notebooks, pens, pencils, geometry kits, and board games, along with sanitary pads and a first aid kit. These donations not only helped meet the children's daily needs but also enriched their leisure time and supported their education. Each item reflected the volunteers' care, ensuring the children felt supported and valued in their daily lives.

Health Check-ups and Fun Activities: A Day of Laughter and Care

One of the highlights of the event was the orthopaedic and eye health check-ups provided by volunteers. Two doctors conducted thorough health assessments for every child, ensuring their health needs were properly addressed. At the same time, the children enjoyed snacks such as biscuits, juice, and chocolates, making the day even more delightful. The volunteers also engaged in board games and checkers with the children, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere. Together, they sang prayers, further enhancing the feeling of connection and care.

Pratap Pradhan, the head of Ashakiran Foundation, expressed his gratitude: "These children often lack access to professional health check-ups and entertainment activities. Today's event allowed them to experience both joy and care. We are very grateful to IYDF and Patra Health Care Optical for their generous support."

Reflections from the Volunteers: Joy and Fulfillment

After the event, Jayprakash Patra spoke on behalf of all the volunteers, sharing their emotions: "This event filled our hearts with joy and a sense of accomplishment. We are proud to have brought health check-ups and essential supplies to these children. Their smiles gave us immense happinessthese are memories we will never forget. We are deeply thankful to IYDF for giving us the opportunity to be part of this heartwarming work."

He added: "The children didn't want us to leave, and saying goodbye was difficult. Seeing their happiness made us feel truly blessed." The volunteers expressed how the children's love and appreciation made them feel they had received even more in return, and they looked forward to participating in similar charitable activities in the future.

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Warmth and Hope

This event, organised by IYDF and Patra Health Care Optical at Ashakiran Foundation, demonstrated the vital role that social care plays in children's growth and well-being. IYDF plans to continue collaborating with more companies to drive charitable initiatives, bringing warmth and support to children in need. Jayprakash Patra hopes that in the future, more businesses will join such efforts, bringing together the community's compassion to offer hope and happiness to more disadvantaged children.

