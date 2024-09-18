IYDF and Patra Health Care Optical+ Bring Warmth and Support to Adruta Children's Home in Bhubaneswar

PNN

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India],September18: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Patra Health Care Optical+ held a special aid event for the children at Adruta Children's Home. Organized by Mr. Jayprakash Patra, the event attracted the participation of 130 children, including 90 girls and 40 boys. The event took place at Adruta Children's Home on Deras Road, Kateni Square in Bhubaneswar and was filled with an atmosphere of love and joy.

Aid Supplies: Comprehensive Support for Living, Education, and Entertainment

The event provided a variety of supplies for the children, covering food, education, and entertainment. The donated items included rice, flour, oil, mustard seeds, lentils (Daal), biscuits, snacks, green gram (Moong Daal), juice packs, chocolate, and papad. Educational supplies such as notebooks and pens were also provided, along with entertainment items like footballs and chess boards. These supplies met the children's daily needs and provided them with enriching learning and recreational resources. The donation of footballs and chess boards, in particular, became a source of joy for the children during the event.

Interaction Between Volunteers and Children

The event was supported by seven dedicated volunteers: Banupalli Rama Rao, Bapu Das, Subhankar Das, Om Prakash Patra, Kshirod Chandra Patra, Arati Patra, and Priyadarshini Nayak. These volunteers not only distributed the supplies but also actively engaged with the children, leading them in various activities. Supriti Nayak, the head of Adruta Children's Home, also took part in the event, working alongside the volunteers to ensure everything ran smoothly.

A Day Filled with Dance, Singing, and Games

The event kicked off at 3:00 p.m. with a range of cultural and recreational activities, creating an atmosphere of laughter and joy. Highlights included children's dance performances, where they showcased their enthusiasm and talent. They also sang traditional cultural songs, expressing their happiness through music. A chess competition was organized, allowing the children to demonstrate their intellectual skills and strategic thinking. The afternoon was rounded off with a tea-time session, where the children enjoyed biscuits, snacks, and juice packs donated by the volunteers, adding a pleasant and relaxing end to the day's activities.

These activities not only enriched the children's extracurricular lives but also provided them with opportunities to showcase their talents. Accompanied by the volunteers, the children's laughter and cheers echoed throughout the event, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere.

Reflections on the Event: Inexpressible Joy and Gratitude

After the event, organizer Jayprakash Patra shared his thoughts: "This event has left us with feelings that are beyond words. The inner peace and happiness I felt made me realize how fortunate we are to have the opportunity to help these children. The time spent with them will remain an unforgettable memory in our lives." He also expressed his heartfelt thanks to IYDF for providing this opportunity and his eagerness to participate in similar events in the future. "We are extremely grateful to IYDF for giving us this chance to give back to society. Seeing the children's smiles and their happiness makes all the effort worthwhile. Our gratitude to IYDF is beyond words."

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Spread Love and Hope

The collaboration between IYDF and Patra Health Care Optical+ not only brought material support to Adruta Children's Home but also conveyed care and kindness through interactive activities. In the future, IYDF plans to continue partnering with companies like Patra Health Care to help more children in need receive the support and opportunities they deserve. This event has not only brightened the children's lives but also brought a sense of fulfillment and gratitude to all the volunteers involved. Patra Health Care Optical+ and IYDF will continue to work together to bring warmth and hope to more children, helping them create a brighter future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor