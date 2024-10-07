IYDF and Pdigipro Host Donation Event at Gurunanak Balika Inter College

VMPL

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India[, October 7: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Pdigipro, organised a heartwarming donation event at Gurunanak Balika Inter College in Kankerkhera, Meerut. The event, which aimed to support 60 female students, provided them with essential learning and recreational materials, bringing joy and hope to their lives. The event was organised by Priya Gupta, with enthusiastic participation from volunteers who helped make the day a memorable one for the children.

Comprehensive Donations to Support Holistic Development

Sponsored by IYDF and Pdigipro, the donated items included a range of learning and recreational materials such as 60 sets of coloured pens, 60 colouring books, 60 writing boards, five badminton sets, two footballs, two basketballs, 60 packs of biscuits, and 60 backpacks. These supplies were intended to meet the students' educational needs while also supporting their physical and creative development.

Amar Jeet Kaur, head of Gurunanak Balika Inter College, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to IYDF and Pdigipro, noting that these supplies were vital for the students, especially given the limited resources available. She added that the donations provided much-needed care and warmth to the children.

Volunteers' Enthusiastic Participation

The volunteer team played an important role in ensuring the success of the event. They assisted with distributing supplies and engaged with the children through interactive activities. The volunteer team included Priya Gupta, Priyam Gupta, Dixant Saxena, Harshit Tyagi, Arpita Goel, Naina Lodhi, Kiran Lodhi, Gautam, Shivani, and Vanshika Gupta. Their dedication and enthusiasm added energy and warmth to the event.

A Day of Learning and Joy

The event began at noon, with volunteers arriving on time at Gurunanak Balika Inter College, where the children eagerly awaited them. The volunteers organised a range of activities, including colouring, poetry recitation, badminton, and other sports games. Under the volunteers' guidance, the students displayed their talents and actively participated in all the activities, filling the atmosphere with laughter and excitement.

The colouring activity was particularly popular, with the children enthusiastically using the newly donated coloured pens and books to express their creativity. The sports activities also brought great energy, as the children played football and badminton on the playground, creating a lighthearted and fun environment.

The Joy of Giving

After the event, the children expressed their sincere thanks to IYDF and the volunteers for their care. Seeing the joy on the children's faces brought immense satisfaction to the volunteers. Ms. Priya Gupta, the organiser, remarked, "Seeing these children happy because of our donations brought me a profound sense of fulfilment. We hope that through our small efforts, we can add a little hope to their future."

The volunteers added, "This event not only brought smiles to the children's faces but also gave us a deep sense of fulfilment. Every child is so special, and their smiles are our biggest motivation."

Planting Seeds of Hope for the Future

This event once again demonstrated IYDF's commitment to supporting underprivileged communities. Through the partnership with Pdigipro, IYDF hopes to inspire more organisations to join in charitable efforts, providing greater support for the education and growth of underprivileged children.

IYDF plans to continue hosting similar events in the future, driving the growth of charitable initiatives and helping more children move towards a brighter future. As Ms. Priya Gupta noted, "What we did today was more than just giving supplies; it was about planting seeds of hope for these children's future."

About the Organisers

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged children and youth by providing education and material support. Pdigipro, as a key partner in this event, has actively participated in charitable projects, contributing to social welfare by supporting educational initiatives for children in need.

