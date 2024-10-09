IYDF and Pia Makeovers Bring Warmth and Care to Underprivileged Children

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: On October 5th, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Pia Makeovers to organise a heartwarming charitable event at the Eklavya Foundation Orphanage in Sector 21, Dwarka. The event provided essential supplies to 25 children, along with much-needed care and attention. Through this initiative, the children not only received material support but also enjoyed interactive games that filled their day with smiles and joy.

The event was hosted by Priya Bangia, the founder of Pia Makeovers, with strong support from her staff and volunteers. Volunteers Yusra Pankaj Rao, Neha Chaubey, Yammy Verma, and Simmi Tantrik were actively involved, dedicating their time and energy to making a positive impact on the children's lives.

Material Support: Caring for Underprivileged Children

IYDF and Pia Makeovers brought a variety of essential supplies to meet the children's daily needs. The donations included 50 items of clothing such as T-shirts, shorts, and dresses, as well as boxes of milk chocolates and 30 tins of powdered milk (each weighing 400 grams). These items not only provided practical support but also conveyed a message of love and care from the broader community.

Mr. Gagan Mehta, the head of Eklavya Foundation, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the event, saying: "These supplies are incredibly meaningful for our children. They have not only provided warmth but also reminded the children that they are seen and supported by the outside world. We are immensely thankful to IYDF and Pia Makeovers for their generous contributions and heartfelt dedication."

Interactive Games: The Power Behind Warm Smiles

The event was filled with warmth and laughter, as organisers and volunteers not only distributed supplies but also engaged the children in fun and interactive activities. Volunteers played games, told stories, and led the children through various activities, turning the evening into one full of joy and warmth. The children's innocent smiles and happiness became the most touching moments of the event.

Priya Bangia shared her thoughts: "I am someone who loves life and enjoys connecting with others. Seeing the children's smiles brought me a sense of relaxation and joy like never before. This event not only brought warmth to the children but also filled those of us who participated with a deep sense of happiness."

The volunteers echoed her sentiments, emphasising that the event was not only an act of giving but also an opportunity for personal growth. "Interacting with the children made me feel the strength and hope in life. Despite the challenges they face, their smiles inspire and move me," said one volunteer.

Fulfilling Social Responsibility and Creating a Brighter Future

IYDF has long been committed to providing development opportunities for young people worldwide and improving the lives of vulnerable groups through various charitable activities. This collaboration with Pia Makeovers is a key part of their mission to fulfil social responsibility. Through initiatives like this, IYDF aims to provide both material support and emotional encouragement, lighting the path for these children's futures.

As a socially responsible company, Pia Makeovers believes that "beauty is not just external but also a responsibility." Ms. Priya Bangia noted: "It's important to focus on the underprivileged in our society, especially children who need our help. We hope this event brings warmth to these children and encourages them to face their future with positivity."

Looking Ahead: Continuing the Spread of Love

Both IYDF and Pia Makeovers have expressed that this is just the beginning of their partnership. They plan to continue collaborating on future charitable initiatives, expanding to more regions and helping more children and families in need. A spokesperson for IYDF highlighted: "We believe every child deserves the opportunity to pursue a bright future. By partnering with companies like Pia Makeovers, we aim to spread love and hope on a global scale."

This event not only showcased the sense of social responsibility upheld by businesses and charitable organisations but also reinforced the importance of spreading love and care. The innocent smiles on the children's faces left everyone involved with a lasting sense of warmth and purpose. In the future, IYDF will continue to take action, offering more support to vulnerable groups around the world, and bringing more positivity and hope to the world.

Through this initiative, IYDF and Pia Makeovers have once again demonstrated their commitment to social responsibility, showing the world their dedication to creating a better and more compassionate society.

