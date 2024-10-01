IYDF and Purbayan Host Charitable Event for Orphaned Children at Asaam Sishu Kalyan Sadan

PNN

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 1: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Purbayan, a local enterprise from Guwahati, organized a heartwarming event at Asaam Sishu Kalyan Sadan orphanage on 28 September. The event provided essential supplies to the children and brought joy through a variety of arts activities, offering both practical help and emotional upliftment. The initiative not only supported the children's daily needs but also brought happiness through song and dance performances.

A Collaboration for Care: Brightening Children's Lives

IYDF, a globally recognized charity, is dedicated to supporting young people around the world through various aid programs. In partnership with Purbayan, this event focused on providing vital living and learning resources to the children at Asaam Sishu Kalyan Sadan orphanage in Assam. The aim was to improve their living conditions while also offering cultural and recreational activities to help the children maintain a positive mindset despite their challenges.

Purbayan, a socially responsible company based in Guwahati, played a crucial role in the event, donating essential items and clothing, while also ensuring the event ran smoothly. The company's commitment to social responsibility was clearly reflected through their active involvement.

Essential Donations: Meeting the Basic Needs of Children

The supplies donated during the event included a variety of food items such as rice, lentils, cooking oil, soybeans, biscuits, eggs, chips, candy, salt, and spices, as well as school bags and personal items for the girls, including skirts, trousers, and t-shirts. These donations significantly reduced the financial burden on the orphanage and ensured that each child had the necessary resources to support their daily lives and education.

Volunteers' Dedication and Support

The success of the event was made possible by a dedicated group of volunteers: Kaushik Ranjan Dey Biswas, Sarbani Mallik, Himadri Sekhar Chakraborty, Atreyee Nandi, Ranjan Kumar Deka, Sakti Biswas, Rupak Dev Roy, Lipi Bhuiyan, Maqbool Haque, and Saptamita Nath. The volunteers not only distributed the donated items but also led the children in a range of fun activities, adding warmth and care to the day.

Haimantika Bhattacharjee, the event organizer, reflected on the impact, saying, "Seeing the children's smiles makes everything worth it. This event not only helped improve their daily lives but also brought immense joy and fulfillment to all of us involved."

Artistic Activities: Sparking Joy and Creativity

In addition to the donations, the event featured various artistic activities that allowed the children to express themselves. The day included singing performances, where the children showcased their musical talents, and dance performances that brought an energetic and joyful atmosphere. A rhyming game was also held to improve the children's language skills in a fun and engaging way. These activities not only taught the children new skills but also helped boost their confidence and foster teamwork, enhancing both their creativity and self-expression.

Gratitude from the Orphanage

Parameswar Sarma, chairman of Asaam Sishu Kalyan Sadan orphanage, expressed his heartfelt thanks to IYDF and Purbayan for their generous donations and the volunteers' dedication: "These supplies are incredibly important to our children, as they meet not only their daily needs but also show them the kindness and care of society. We are deeply grateful to the volunteers for making this day so special for the children."

The Long-Lasting Impact of Charity

This event not only provided material support but also brought emotional well-being to the children through interaction and artistic activities. IYDF and Purbayan's combined efforts not only improved the children's living conditions but also gave them a sense of hope and encouragement.

The collaboration between businesses and charitable organizations in such events demonstrates the power of collective action for social good. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue working with more companies to organize similar initiatives, providing better living and educational conditions for children in need.

Conclusion: Spreading Love and Hope through Action

This successful event at Asaam Sishu Kalyan Sadan not only provided much-needed resources but also brought joy and fulfillment to the volunteers. By combining social responsibility with charitable action, IYDF and Purbayan have shown how impactful such efforts can be in brightening the lives of children.

As the volunteers reflected: "It's an honor to be part of this event. Helping others fills us with a sense of purpose and happiness." IYDF remains committed to its mission of supporting global youth development, bringing care and hope to more children in need in the future.

