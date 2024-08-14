IYDF and R N Fruit Bring Warmth and Care to Children

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and R N Fruit came together to host a heartfelt charity event at the Government Aanganwadi in Ghatkopar West, Mumbai. This event, held at Gaiban Shah Nagar, LBS Marg, Near Gaiban Shah Dargah, Ghatkopar West, brought much-needed supplies and joyful interaction to 25 children and their families.

The event was organized by Satish Ramniwas Gupta, with the dedicated support of volunteers Pappu Khanpate, Santosh Bhamre, Usha Gaikwad, and Avinash Sonawane. Together, they provided a wide range of essential items, including food (rice, flour, sugar, lentils, soap), educational materials (pencils, pens, erasers, sharpeners, notebooks), and recreational items (rackets and balls). These donations ensured that the children received the necessary support for both their daily lives and their education.

On the day of the event, volunteers distributed these items to the children and engaged with them in warm, friendly interactions. This event not only met the children's material needs but also strengthened the connection between the volunteers and the community.

Usha Gaikwad, who leads the Government Aanganwadi, expressed her deep gratitude to IYDF and R N Fruit for their generous support. She noted that these contributions not only improved the children's daily lives but also provided them with essential tools for learning.

Reflecting on the event, the organizers shared their thoughts: "We are incredibly grateful to have organized such an event. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces brought us immense satisfaction. This experience not only allowed us to help children in need but also gave us a profound sense of happiness and fulfillment."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor