IYDF and Raghuvir Traders Partner to Bring Warmth and Care to Jammu's Children

New Delhi [India], August 26: On August 23, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Raghuvir Traders to host a heartwarming charity event for 41 children at Vaid Mandir Bal-Balika Niketan in Jammu, India. The event, led by Raghuvir Singh, was supported by volunteers Pardeep Singh, Vikramjeet Singh, Suresh Singh, Arjun Singh, Sunny Singh, and Parveen Kumar, who all came together to provide essential living and learning materials to the children.

Organizing Team and Beneficiary Unit:

The event took place at Vaid Mandir Bal-Balika Niketan, located at Amphalla Jammu 180005, under the coordination of the beneficiary unit's head, Sushma Sharma, who ensured the smooth distribution of the donated supplies. The organizing team worked closely with the orphanage, receiving full support to make the event a success.

Donated Supplies and Event Activities:

* A wide variety of supplies were donated during the event, including:

* Cleaning Supplies: Surf Excel, bath soap, laundry soap, dishwashing liquid, toothpaste

* Food Items: Mustard oil, rice, flour, biscuits, candies, juice, instant noodles

* Educational Materials: Notebooks, pencils, pens, sharpeners, erasers, drawing books, colored pencils

* Sports Equipment: Cricket bats, volleyballs, footballs, cricket balls, badminton sets, dartboards, carrom boards

During the event, volunteers distributed these much-needed items to the children. In addition to the distribution of supplies, the day was filled with engaging activities such as drawing competitions, dance performances, and singing, where the children showcased their talents and creativity, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere.

Organizer's Remarks:

Reflecting on the event, Raghuvir Singh shared, "Organizing this event brought me immense satisfaction and a deep sense of peace. Seeing the innocent smiles and happiness of the children filled me with an indescribable emotion. Interacting with these children made me realize the importance of social care. We hope to continue hosting such events in the future, bringing warmth and support to more children in need."

Impact and Future Outlook:

This charitable event provided tangible aid to 41 children while also raising social awareness about the importance of child welfare. The collaboration between IYDF and Raghuvir Traders demonstrated their strong commitment to social responsibility. Looking ahead, they plan to continue organizing more charitable activities, reaching out to even more children in need, ensuring they grow up in an environment filled with warmth and support, ready to embrace a brighter future.

