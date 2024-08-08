IYDF and Rahul Timber Unite to Support Underprivileged School Children

VMPL

Purnia (Bihar) [India], August 8: In a heartfelt effort to support the educational needs of underprivileged children, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with local philanthropic enterprise Rahul Timber to host a large-scale charity event at Madhya Vidhyalaya Uffrail in Bihar. This initiative aimed to provide essential educational materials and food supplies to help these children overcome challenges in their learning and daily lives.

Founded in 1957, Madhya Vidhyalaya Uffrail has dedicated itself to providing education and sustenance to underprivileged children. Currently, the school supports over 300 children from impoverished families, ranging from 3 to 15 years old. These children face significant shortages in learning materials and food, making community support crucial.

The event, organized by Priyesh Singh, was bolstered by the enthusiastic participation of volunteers including Vipul Singh, Kishan Anand, Sanjay Kumar, Akash Raj, Aman Raj, Suraj Shrivastav, and Amit Kumar. Their collective effort ensured the event's success.

Kicking off at noon, the event welcomed the children and distributed a variety of essential items. Madam Archana, the head of the school, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their generosity and support. Volunteers handed out notebooks, geometry boxes, rulers, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, biscuits, snacks, cereal, rice, and salt. They also engaged with the children through board games, fostering an environment of joy and camaraderie.

With 200 children participating, the event was a resounding success. The children received not only the much-needed educational and daily supplies but also enjoyed a nutritious lunch. The interaction with volunteers brought warmth and hope into their lives, making the day truly memorable.

Reflecting on the event, Priyesh Singh remarked, "Seeing the smiles on these children's faces fills us with immense pride. This initiative is deeply meaningful, and we hope to continue supporting more underprivileged children, giving them a brighter future."

The collaboration between IYDF and Rahul Timber not only demonstrated a profound commitment to aiding underprivileged children but also highlighted the importance of community involvement in educational development. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to sustain such partnerships to extend help and hope to more children in need.

By focusing on both immediate needs and long-term support, IYDF and Rahul Timber are paving the way for a more inclusive and hopeful future for these young learners.

