IYDF and Rambo Event Management Join Forces: Health and Care Combine in Heartwarming Charity Event for Moradabad Students

VMPL

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13: On a peaceful afternoon, the Mount Aura Public School in Moradabad became the setting for a special charity event organised by the International Youth Development Fund (IYDF) in collaboration with Rambo Event Management. The event aimed to provide health checks, a painting competition, and a badminton tournament for 40 students. The children experienced a day filled with love, care, and unforgettable moments.

Volunteers' Dedication and Generosity

The success of the event was made possible by the support of 15 dedicated volunteers from diverse backgrounds: Arshi Khanam, Pawan Kumar Saini, Jawed Ali Abbasi, Kamlesh Kumar, Jyoti Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Deepa Sagar, Divya Gupta, Rashid Salmani, Muhammad Rihan, Razi Hasan, Saqlain Hasan, Vivek Kumar, Muhammad Faheem, and Muhammad Danish. These volunteers not only helped organise the event but also actively participated in the health checks and competitions, offering their care and support to the students.

The students received a variety of donated items, including flour, golden millet, stationery, art supplies, and badminton sets. These materials not only addressed some of the children's daily needs but also provided them with tools to engage in healthy activities and continue their studies.

Heartwarming Moments from the Event

The health of the students was a central focus of the day. Volunteers began by conducting health checks to ensure the children were in good shape for the upcoming school term. Following the health assessments, the students took part in a painting competition, eagerly picking up their brushes to showcase their creativity and imagination.

Dr Saleem Ahmad, the event organiser, remarked: "The children's artwork was full of life and colour. Seeing them joyfully interacting through the competition made me feel incredibly proud."

The badminton tournament was another highlight, with many students enthusiastically participating under the guidance of the volunteers. Laughter and cheers filled the air as the children enjoyed a meaningful and active afternoon with their mentors by their side.

Volunteers' Reflections

After the event, the volunteers expressed how the experience had impacted them. "Seeing the children's smiles made all our efforts worthwhile. We hope to be part of more activities like this in the future, spreading positivity and making a difference in our community."

School principal Mahesh Kumar expressed his deep gratitude to IYDF and the volunteer team for their hard work. He noted, "This event not only helped improve the children's living and learning conditions but also brought them joy and health. Thank you to all the volunteers for their dedication."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor