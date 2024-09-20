IYDF and Rao Study Circle Provide Support to Underprivileged Children in Dhurwa Community, Volunteers Unite to Build Hope

BusinessWire India

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 20: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Rao Study Circle, organized a compassionate outreach event for underprivileged children in the Dhurwa, Sector-01 community of Ranchi, Jharkhand. These children's families primarily rely on unstable sources of income, such as agriculture, construction, daily wage labor, and domestic work, which puts significant strain on their access to education and healthcare. To support these children, Hare Krishna Rao, the head of Rao Study Circle, took the initiative to bring together resources and support from various sectors of society.

The event was supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, including Prag Bhusan, Ranjani Kumari, Mukul Anand, Shivam Kumar, Shorya Pratik, Neelam Devi, and Naveen Sinha. They not only provided essential supplies for the children's daily needs and education but also spent an afternoon filled with joy and warmth with the children.

Despite the unfavorable weather in Ranchi on the event day, the children's excitement and enthusiasm were undiminished. As soon as the volunteers arrived in the Dhurwa community, they were greeted with smiles and open arms. The aid distributed included rice, flour, lentils, sugar, vegetable oil, soy chunks, and stationery. While these items may seem simple, they are crucial for these children and their families.

Hare Krishna Rao expressed his hopes for the event, stating, "Through this activity, we aim not only to alleviate the immediate challenges these children face but also to make them feel the love and support of society, helping them develop a positive and hopeful outlook."

During the distribution of aid, the volunteers engaged with the children through singing and music, creating a lively and joyful atmosphere. Prag Bhusan and Ranjani Kumari led the children in singing, their faces lighting up with happiness. Their enthusiastic participation brought immense joy to the volunteers. Prag Bhusan reflected, "Seeing the children's bright smiles as we sang is indescribably fulfilling. It reminds us that even in adversity, they hold onto hope for life."

Notably, Neelam Chaudhary, State Minister of Women's Wing (Mahila Morcha) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was also invited to attend the event. Her presence added to the excitement of both the children and the volunteers. She assisted in distributing supplies and engaged in warm conversations with the children to learn about their lives and studies. She remarked, "Every child deserves a future filled with hope. Today's event has shown me their resilience and optimism. Our society needs to pay more attention to these vulnerable groups and help them overcome their challenges."

Towards the end of the event, Mukul Anand and Neelam Devi had brief dialogues with the children, encouraging them to persevere in their studies and not give up on their dreams despite life's hardships. Shorya Pratik concluded, "What we've done today goes beyond material assistance; it's about showing these children that the future is still full of hope."

This outreach event not only provided material assistance to the underprivileged children of the Dhurwa community but also offered them emotional support and encouragement. The volunteers from IYDF and Rao Study Circle conveyed warmth and compassion through their actions, helping these children maintain their smiles and steadfastly pursue their dreams in the face of adversity.

