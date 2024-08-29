IYDF and Redeem Industry Bring Joy to Children in Hanamkonda through Aid Event

PNN

Hanamkonda (Telangana) [India], August 29: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Redeem Industry, successfully organized a children's aid event in Hanamkonda, Telangana, on 18 August 2024. The event, hosted by Arun Kumar Pasuladi, brought joy and valuable support to 27 children. The dedicated volunteer team, including Pasuladi Arunkumar, Baskula Anil, Pasuladi Raju, Yaramaneni Robbi Livingstone, Singireddy Sundari, Gadepaka Saritha, Doupati Vennela, Chinnapaka Febe, Gannarapu Pranetha, and Pasuladi Nirmala, worked together to ensure the event was a memorable experience for all involved.

Event Highlights

The event provided the children with a variety of educational and recreational supplies, including books, school bags, lunch boxes, badminton rackets, and a badminton net. Although heavy rain on the day prevented the outdoor badminton match from taking place, the atmosphere was still filled with joy and enthusiasm. The children eagerly participated in activities such as Rushell art displays, interactive games, and singing, which kept the energy levels high throughout the event.

Meaningful Impact

Reflecting on the event, Arun Kumar Pasuladi shared, "The children were thrilled with the games and gifts we brought, which made us incredibly happy. Despite the weather limiting our badminton plans, we were able to bring joy to the children through other forms of interaction. We also taught them time management and study skills, hoping these lessons will benefit their growth."

This event not only provided the children with much-needed care but also helped enhance their overall development. IYDF expressed its gratitude to all the volunteers and supporters who contributed to the success of the event and looks forward to future collaborations with more organizations to bring support and happiness to even more children.

