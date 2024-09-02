IYDF and Rome Desert Camel Safari Bring Warmth and Care to Orphans in Jaisalmer

PNN

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], September 2: On the afternoon of August 29, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Rome Desert Camel Safari to host a heartwarming charity event at the Beldharo Ki Dhani Orphanage in Jaisalmer. The event, organized by Rasul Khan, brought together a dedicated team of volunteers, including Barkat Khan, Haiyat Khan, Mathar Khan, Rewanta Ram, Nasir Khan, Sarif Khan, Sher Mohammad, and Rasul Khan, who collectively provided warmth and care to 25 orphans.

As the sponsor of the event, Rome Desert Camel Safari generously donated essential supplies such as rice, notebooks, school bags, flour, cooking oil, pencil cases, chips, stationery, badminton rackets, chocolates, and the local delicacy Gamarudo. These contributions not only met the daily needs of the children but also provided them with educational and recreational materials.

The event took place at the Babu Ram Beldharo Ki Dhani Orphanage, managed by Ramesh Kumar. The atmosphere was lively and filled with joy as the children engaged in a variety of activities, including drawing, writing, poetry recitation, and sports, all under the guidance of the volunteers. These activities not only sparked the children's creativity but also fostered meaningful interactions between the children and the volunteers.

Reflecting on the event, Rasul Khan expressed how deeply rewarding it was to experience the joy and fulfillment that comes from helping others. The volunteers unanimously agreed that the event was a valuable experience, not only providing the children with care and warmth but also offering the volunteers personal growth and inspiration through their acts of kindness.

The collaboration between IYDF and Rome Desert Camel Safari has not only made a tangible difference in the lives of the children in Jaisalmer but has also sent a powerful message of positivity to the wider community. Looking ahead, IYDF remains committed to partnering with various organizations to bring hope and warmth to more children in need.

