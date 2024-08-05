IYDF and Ronak Travel Supporting Underprivileged School Children

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 5: Recently, the Indian Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Ronak Travel C/O Rajasthan Tours and Travel to conduct a meaningful charity event at Mahatma Gandhi Govt. Kumanpura School. The event, organized by Ronak Mehta, saw enthusiastic participation from volunteers Ronak Mehta, Haji Tower of Babel, Kritika Powar, Sidi Povar, and Deepak Mehta.

On the morning of August 2, 2024, at 9:30 AM, the event kicked off with a lively atmosphere. The volunteers brought stationery kits, notebooks, exercise books, T-shirts, and food for the children. The event took place at Mahatma Gandhi Govt. Kumanpura School, with Ronak Mehta leading the initiative. A total of 59 children benefited from the event.

During the event, the children participated in a quiz competition and received distributed food, clothing, and stationery kits. The volunteers engaged closely with the children, fostering a learning environment through interactive games. The atmosphere was both vibrant and warm. The volunteers expressed their joy and pride in contributing to the children's physical and academic development.

The children attending Mahatma Gandhi Govt. Kumanpura School come from nearby impoverished communities where household incomes are typically low. As a result, there is a significant need for new stationery and clothing. After extensive discussions with the school, Ronak Travel C/O Rajasthan Tours and Travel decided to support 59 children by providing them with necessary supplies.

Guided by IYDF, the event received widespread attention and support. IYDF reiterated its commitment to partnering with more socially conscious businesses to help underprivileged children. Ronak Travel C/O Rajasthan Tours and Travel also pledged to continue their involvement in social welfare activities, striving to bring warmth and hope to those in need.

This event not only provided tangible assistance to the children from low-income families but also made them feel the care and warmth of the community. With ongoing collaborative efforts, we believe that many more children will have a brighter future ahead.

