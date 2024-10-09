IYDF and Roshan Handicrafts Bring Support and Hope to Children in Mustafabad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: On October 4th, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Roshan Handicrafts to host a heartwarming charitable event in Mustafabad, Uttar Pradesh. Held at Shanti Swaroop Memorial Junior High School, the event, led by Mr. Himanshu, provided essential learning and living supplies to 50 children, along with a series of engaging activities. The initiative not only brought joy to the children but also ignited their passion for learning and growth.

Supporting Children's Education and Daily Needs

IYDF and Roshan Handicrafts provided a range of supplies to help enhance the children's educational experience and support their daily needs. Donations included school bags, notebooks, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, and chalk boxes, ensuring the children had the basic tools necessary for learning. In addition, the event saw the distribution of volleyballs, badminton sets, candy gift boxes, and notebooks for teachers, meeting both the educational and recreational needs of the children.

At the end of the event, volunteers gifted five mango saplings, symbolising the children's bright and growing futures. These gifts were not only a show of support from the charitable organisations but also a representation of their hopes for the children's continued development.

Engaging Activities: Sparking Interest and Confidence

The event featured a variety of educational and fun activities, carefully designed to inspire the children. Volunteers led the children in reading, recitation, singing, and dancing, helping to develop their language and communication skills while building confidence through performance. Outdoor activities brought even more joy, as the children participated in kabaddi matches, hand wrestling, and friendly badminton and volleyball games. These sports not only helped them stay active but also taught them valuable lessons in teamwork and friendship.

The day concluded with a tree-planting activity, where the children, under the guidance of the volunteers, learned how to plant saplings and gained an understanding of environmental conservation. This activity not only broadened their knowledge but also encouraged them to develop a lifelong respect for nature and sustainability.

The Selfless Contribution of Roshan Handicrafts and Volunteers

The success of the event was made possible by the support of Roshan Handicrafts and the dedication of the volunteer team, which included Sanjeev Sagar, Dinesh Kumar, Abhishek, Boby Sagar, Vikash Kumer, Abhinash, Kavinder Singh, Gagandeep, Alok Kumer, Dharmpal, Ayog Kumer, Gautam Sagar, and Deepak Kumer. Each volunteer brought immense enthusiasm and care to the event, ensuring the children enjoyed a meaningful and fulfilling day.

Reflecting on the event, organiser Mr. Himanshu shared his thoughts: "This event has been a valuable learning experience for our team. We are committed to refining future activities and continuing to provide support to more children in need. Seeing the children's smiles and their joy is the greatest reward for us." The volunteers were deeply moved by the experience, noting that the children's happiness was a reminder of the importance of giving back. "To witness their joy despite their hardships inspires us to keep contributing to such events," they said.

IYDF: Spreading Love and Inspiring Greater Participation

The event not only brought joy to the children but also left a lasting impression on the local community and school staff. Many teachers and community members expressed their admiration for IYDF's efforts, praising the organisation's commitment to supporting vulnerable children.

Through this initiative, IYDF raised awareness of its mission, attracting more people to support youth development. Several community members, inspired by the event's positive atmosphere, expressed a desire to join future IYDF initiatives, offering their own support to children in need. IYDF's efforts extend beyond material donations, serving as a source of encouragement for the children, motivating them to dream big and grow with confidence.

Both IYDF and Roshan Handicrafts have pledged to continue supporting disadvantaged groups by organising more charitable activities focused on improving the education and living conditions of children. They believe that through kindness and dedication, they can help create a future full of hope and opportunity for the children.

This event was a powerful convergence of love and warmth, a moving journey of compassion. IYDF and Roshan Handicrafts demonstrated their commitment to building a better future through genuine care and shared action.

