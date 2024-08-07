IYDF and S S Pet Mart Unite to Support Orphanage Children

VMPL

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7: Today, S S Pet Mart, in collaboration with the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), conducted a heartwarming charitable event at Sri Vrinda Prasad Hindu Mahila Bal Aashram in Mutiganj, Prayagraj. This initiative aimed to provide essential aid and bring joy to the children of the orphanage.

The event was organized by Sachin Kumar Kesarwani, with active participation from volunteers Kuldip Jaiswal, Akshay Kushwaha, and Vinay Singh. They brought an array of supplies, including groceries, vegetables, toys, gift packs, and stationery, to meet the children's needs and brighten their day.

Starting at 3:00 PM on August 4, 2024, the volunteers meticulously arranged the supplies and distributed gifts, stationery, and sports equipment to each child. The children also enjoyed Frooti juice, chips, and Kurkure snacks, filling the event with laughter and joy.

Vinita Srivastava, the head of Sri Vrinda Prasad Hindu Mahila Bal Aashram, expressed heartfelt gratitude: "These supplies not only fulfill the basic needs of our children but also make them feel the love and care of the community. We are deeply thankful to IYDF and S S Pet Mart for their generous support."

Volunteers shared their experiences: "We have always wanted to support the children here but were concerned about our inexperience. Thanks to the guidance from IYDF, we were able to fulfill our wish and bring more love and care to these children."

This event not only showcased the strong collaboration between IYDF and socially responsible businesses but also highlighted the community's commitment to caring for orphaned children. Looking ahead, IYDF plans to continue partnering with more businesses and individuals to bring warmth and hope to even more children in need.

