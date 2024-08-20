IYDF and Sadhu Fruit Store Illuminate the Path for Lost Youth

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 20: In the journey of youth, every child faces moments of uncertainty. However, at the Ultadanga Government-Aided Girls' Senior Secondary School, these moments of confusion run deeper. Most of the girls here come from underprivileged backgrounds, where traditional family values often leave them uncertain about their future. To address this, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Sadhu Fruit Store, a local community business, to launch a special outreach program aimed at lighting the way for these young girls.

Subha Kundu, the owner of Sadhu Fruit Store, was moved by the struggles these girls face and decided to take action. With a team of dedicated volunteers who share a deep concern for the well-being of these students, they provided not only essential supplies but also hope and guidance.

On the day of the event, 136 girls gathered at the school to receive carefully prepared items: apples, bananas, biscuits, candies, as well as notebooks, pens, sanitary pads, and lunch boxes. Yet, the support extended far beyond material aid. The most profound impact came from the heartfelt conversations volunteers had with the girlsdiscussions about planning for the future, the transformative power of education, and finding one's path amidst uncertainty. Female volunteers, in particular, offered invaluable advice on menstrual hygiene, helping the girls understand and embrace the changes they were experiencing.

Reflecting on the day, Subha Kundu remarked, "I know firsthand what it's like to feel lost at that age, so I deeply empathize with these girls. Although this was our first time organizing such an event and there were some imperfections, seeing the smiles on their faces made every effort worthwhile. I'm immensely grateful to IYDF for their support, which gave us the confidence to take this step. We're committed to doing even better in the future."

This collaboration between IYDF and Sadhu Fruit Store was not just an act of material support but also a meaningful exchange of experiences and emotional encouragement. It conveyed a powerful message: no matter where you come from or how difficult life may seem, as long as you hold onto hope, you can find your way to a brighter future. This event may be just a small chapter in these girls' lives, but the impact will stay with them as they move toward a broader, more promising horizon.

