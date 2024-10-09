IYDF and Salem Boxing Club Bring Warmth and Support to Children at Don Bosco Anbu Illam Orphanage

VMPL

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 9: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Salem Boxing Club to organize a heartwarming charity event at the Don Bosco Anbu Illam orphanage in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The event provided essential supplies for the 55 children at the orphanage, while also engaging them in various sports and entertainment activities. The afternoon was filled with joy, laughter, and a sense of community as the children participated in games and received much-needed care and support.

Dedicated Volunteers Make a Difference

The event was led by Mr. Samidurai C, along with a team of 13 dedicated volunteers: Samidurai C, Ulagesh M, Afsal F, Vinoth M, Manikandan K, Naren R, Abdul Malik M, Nirmal V, Aswin B, Vidhya M, Sainthavi M, Kayalvizhi R, and Prasanna V. Their collective efforts ensured that the event ran smoothly, bringing happiness and care to the children.

Donations That Address Basic Needs

Salem Boxing Club made generous donations to improve the children's living conditions. The donations included essential food items such as chickpeas, cooking oil, sugar, lentils, seaweed, tapioca, rice, wheat flour, lentil flour, millet, mustard, dill, cumin, pepper, and various fresh vegetables. In addition, sports equipment was provided to enrich the children's recreational activities. Volunteers handed out these items to the children and patiently explained their use, ensuring that everyone felt included and cared for.

Fun-Filled Activities That Spread Joy

On the day of the event, volunteers organized a variety of games, including football, cricket, and carrom. The children enthusiastically participated, filling the orphanage with laughter and cheer. These activities not only provided much-needed fun but also helped the children learn valuable skills like teamwork and collaboration. For many of these children, opportunities for such activities are rare, making this event especially meaningful.

The volunteers expressed their joy at seeing the children's happiness. "Seeing the children's smiles made all our efforts worthwhile," they shared. During the event, the volunteers became more than just facilitatorsthey were companions and friends to the children, creating an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie.

Collaboration Between Charity and Business for a Greater Cause

The head of Salem Boxing Club remarked, "We are incredibly proud to be part of such a meaningful event. By providing these supplies and sports equipment, we hope to improve the children's daily lives and support their physical and emotional growth." This collaboration highlighted the club's commitment to social responsibility and showcased IYDF's ongoing dedication to advancing charitable causes.

Gratitude from the Orphanage

Mr. Vimal M, the head of Don Bosco Anbu Illam, expressed his sincere thanks to IYDF and Salem Boxing Club for their generous support: "The children at the orphanage often lack these types of resources and activities. Today, they not only received essential supplies but also had a wonderful time participating in sports. We are truly grateful for the care and attention IYDF and Salem Boxing Club have shown."

The event fostered a sense of hope and joy, reminding the children that they are not alone and that their well-being is a priority.

Reflections from the Volunteers: The Power of Giving

After the event, the IYDF volunteers felt immense pride and fulfillment. "We are honored to have had the opportunity to contribute to the lives of these orphans and disadvantaged children. Seeing the children's smiles is the greatest reward for our efforts," they said. The volunteers left with a deeper understanding of the impact of charitable work, having experienced firsthand the transformative power of giving.

Looking Ahead: A Commitment to Future Support

This successful collaboration between IYDF and Salem Boxing Club brought both material and emotional support to the children at Don Bosco Anbu Illam. IYDF remains committed to helping more children in need, working with compassionate organizations like Salem Boxing Club to create a brighter future through meaningful action. The foundation looks forward to continuing its mission of providing assistance and care to those who need it most, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive.

