IYDF and Salem Boxing Club Unite to Empower Orphanage Children with Care and Joy

New Delhi [India], August 26: On August 23, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Salem Boxing Club to bring a day of warmth and support to the children of C S I Balar Ghana Illam Orphanage in Hasthampati, Salem, Tamil Nadu. This special event aimed to provide essential resources and uplift the spirits of the orphanage's young residents through engaging and interactive activities.

The event was spearheaded by Samidurai C, with the invaluable assistance of dedicated volunteers, including Ashwin B., Manikandan K., Afsal F., Hariprasad M., Nirmal V., Vidhya M., Shierly R., Mohit J., and Sathish M. These individuals not only played a pivotal role in organizing the event but also connected personally with the children, offering them much-needed warmth and care.

As part of their commitment, the volunteers brought a variety of essential supplies that addressed both the physical and emotional needs of the children. The donations included nutritious supplements like "Rise & Shine," along with staple foods such as wheat flour, lentils, and noodles. To ensure the children's health and hygiene, throat lozenges, toothpaste, and soap sets were also provided. For their educational needs, the volunteers distributed notebooks and school bags, while sports equipment like footballs and cricket sets encouraged physical activity and team spirit. To add a touch of joy, the children were also given stickers and colorful banners that brightened their surroundings.

The day was filled with activities that went beyond mere material support. Football and cricket matches were organized, allowing the children to unleash their energy and develop teamwork in a fun and playful environment. The joy and excitement were palpable as the children enthusiastically participated in these games, their faces beaming with happiness.

Reflecting on the day, Samidurai C shared, "Engaging with these children and hearing their stories was truly an honor. This event was as much about giving as it was about receivingreceiving the joy and fulfillment that comes from seeing these kids smile and feel valued. It's a reminder of the profound impact we can have when we come together for a good cause."

The collaboration between IYDF and Salem Boxing Club exemplifies a deep-seated commitment to social responsibility. This event not only provided the children with essential resources but also instilled in them a sense of hope and belonging. IYDF is dedicated to continuing this mission, working alongside other organizations to create more opportunities that bring hope, joy, and support to children in need.

