IYDF and Samajsewa Ranchi Bring Music and Joy to Children at Ranchi Orphanage

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 16: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Samajsewa Ranchi, organized a special event at the MAHER Orphanage (Maa Ka Ghar) in Ranchi. Led by Bishwajit Dutta, a group of volunteers, including Sanvi Dutta, Ravi Anand, Ravi Goyal, Ashish Sharma, Pinki Sharma, Vivek Poddar, Jyoti Poddar, Chiku Poddar, Abhinav Charan Pahari, and Simpy Kumari, spent a lively and cheerful afternoon with 24 children. The team provided a variety of essential living and entertainment materials, creating a joyful and engaging experience for the children.

Background and Purpose IYDF is committed to improving the quality of life for vulnerable groups through social initiatives, and this event aimed to create a more comfortable environment for the children by providing infrastructure and recreational items. "We feel incredibly grateful and happy to have successfully carried out this event," said Bishwajit Dutta. "Seeing the children's smiles fills us with pride, knowing we were part of making that happen."

Providing Supplies and Entertainment During the event, the Samajsewa Ranchi team donated a range of living and entertainment materials to the orphanage. These included a sound system with a microphone, an RO water purifier, board games such as Carrom and Ludo, mosquito nets, and treats like cakes and biscuits. The children were able to immerse themselves in music and games, expressing their talents and filling the orphanage with laughter and joy. Sobha Orea, head of the MAHER Orphanage, expressed her appreciation, saying, "We are deeply thankful to IYDF and Samajsewa Ranchi for their generous support. These items have brought more fun and comfort to the children's lives and made them feel truly cared for."

Volunteer Engagement and Activities The volunteers not only provided the much-needed resources but also actively participated in various interactive activities. The children welcomed them with songs, creating a warm and lively atmosphere. The volunteers joined the children in dancing, playing Carrom, and singing, helping them express their creativity and building strong connections. Reflecting on the day, the volunteers shared, "These activities are essential for the children, and we've learned so much from them."

The interaction brought joy to the children, but the volunteers also gained energy and inspiration from the children's innocence and enthusiasm. "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces is priceless," one volunteer said. "Being part of their happiness is something we are incredibly proud of."

Social Care and Future Outlook The collaboration between IYDF and Samajsewa Ranchi was more than just material supportit was a meaningful act of social care. Every smile and interaction during the event reinforced the children's sense of being supported and loved by the broader community. Through their companionship and kindness, the volunteers brought warmth to the children's lives, helping them see hope beyond their challenges.

Looking ahead, IYDF will continue to uphold its mission of collaborating with more social organizations to provide care and support to children in need. Samajsewa Ranchi also plans to continue its involvement in charitable activities, aiming to support more vulnerable groups and foster a warmer and more harmonious society. At the close of the event, the volunteers and children shared a common hope: that through continuous care and effort, more children will experience a joyful childhood and have a brighter future.

The event concluded with laughter and smiles, as the joint efforts of IYDF and Samajsewa Ranchi brought not only material support but also lasting joy to the children. Their actions set a positive example for society, inspiring more people to take part in caring for vulnerable communities and contributing to charitable causes.

