IYDF and Samajsewa Ranchi Bring Warmth and Joy to Children in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 3: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in partnership with Samajsewa Ranchi, organized a heartwarming charity event today at the Maharishi Valmiki Anath Kalyan Sewa Ashram Sangh. The event aimed to provide essential supplies and create a joyful experience for 55 children through various interactive activities.

Event Overview

The event was spearheaded by Bishwajit Dutta, with the support of a dedicated team of volunteers, including Ashish Sharma, Vivek Poddar, Ravi Anand, Sukhbir Singh, Rahul, Abhinav, Abhishek Sharma, Ravi Goyal, and Vikash Nahata. Held at the Maharishi Valmiki Anath Kalyan Sewa Ashram Sangh in Saheda Sikidiri Angara, Ranchi, Jharkhand, the event successfully brought together community members to support the children. The contact information for the institution's head, Mangaldev Mahto, is currently unavailable.

Aid Provided

With the support of Samajsewa Ranchi, the event supplied various essential items, including rice, cooking oil, snacks, cricket bats, footballs, badminton sets, jump ropes, and cloth materials. These contributions significantly improved the children's living conditions and provided much-needed relief.

Interactive Activities

During the event, volunteers educated the children on basic hygiene practices and organized engaging sports activities like football and cricket matches. These interactions not only helped the children stay active but also fostered teamwork and camaraderie. The atmosphere was lively and filled with joy as the children enthusiastically participated in the games, radiating happiness.

Organizers' Reflections

Reflecting on the event, Bishwajit Dutta expressed his gratitude: "I am incredibly grateful and happy that we were able to complete this event successfully. It's heartwarming to see everyone come together for a social cause. The smiles on the children's faces as they received their gifts were priceless. It's been a wonderful day!"

Feedback from the Beneficiaries

The Maharishi Valmiki Anath Kalyan Sewa Ashram Sangh expressed deep appreciation for the event. The children were thrilled with the supplies they received, and the football and cricket activities with the volunteers brought out their brightest smiles. The organizers were praised for the event's seamless execution, and there is great anticipation for future collaborations.

This event not only provided tangible support to the children but also conveyed a message of care and solidarity from the community. The collaboration between IYDF and Samajsewa Ranchi highlights a shared commitment to improving the futures of these children. We look forward to organizing more events like this, bringing hope and happiness to those in need.

