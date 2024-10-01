IYDF and Samyak International Trades Bring Care and Educational Support to ZP School Hiwali Students

PNN

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Samyak International Trades, organized a heartfelt charitable event at ZP School Hiwali in Nashik District. The event aimed to provide 60 students with essential learning and living materials, while interactive games, singing competitions, and skill-building activities brought knowledge and joy to the children.

Partnering for Growth: Supporting Children's Development

The event was led by Dinesh I Nagrale, founder of Samyak International Trades, alongside a dedicated volunteer team, including Praveen Jadhav, Vrushali A Shinde, Vijaya P Avchar, Dhanesh I Nagrale, and Swarit P Jadhav. Together, they brought supplies and care to the students of ZP School Hiwali, a local orphanage, with strong support from the orphanage head, Keshav Gavit.

Donations to Improve Learning Conditions

Throughout the event, the volunteers distributed a wide range of learning and recreational materials, including notebooks, slates, slate pencils, wooden board games, metal puzzles, dart games, cricket bats, cricket balls, and chess sets. The children also received delicious snacks, such as Jilebi, Papadi, Gooday, and Parle-G biscuits, adding a sweet treat to their day.

These materials not only met the students' educational needs but also added fun to their extracurricular activities, bringing smiles to their faces. The volunteers helped the children develop their learning and sports skills, while also boosting their confidence in the future.

Engaging Activities: Blending Learning with Fun

In addition to the donations, the volunteers organized a variety of interactive activities that combined learning with fun. The children eagerly participated in games, singing, quizzes on textbook knowledge, recitations, performances, and reading and writing exercises. Through these activities, the students enhanced their learning skills while building confidence and teamwork.

The volunteers engaged with the students, creating a warm and joyful atmosphere. The games encouraged critical thinking, while the singing competition and performances showcased the children's artistic talents.

Reflections from the Volunteers: Joy Makes It All Worthwhile

After the event, Dinesh I Nagrale shared his reflections: "When we donated these supplies to the tribal students in this remote area, the joy on their faces was indescribable. Seeing them receive the materials they need for their daily learning brought us immense satisfaction. This event not only highlighted their needs but also reaffirmed how meaningful our efforts are."

He added, "The children asked us to return, and their expressions of excitement and happiness touched me deeply. Today's experience reminded me how important it is to bring joy and help to these children."

Looking Ahead: Continuing Support and Spreading Hope

IYDF and Samyak International Trades have both expressed their commitment to continuing to support schools like ZP School Hiwali. Through more charitable events like this, they aim to provide better resources and care for disadvantaged students. This event was not just about donations but also a meaningful exchange, where volunteers, through their love and action, helped these children grow in a future filled with hope.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor