IYDF and Sanghvi National Gold Join Forces to Bring Genuine Care to Majhe Maaher Orphanage Children

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: IYDF, in collaboration with the Indian charitable enterprise Sanghvi National Gold, organized a heartfelt aid event for the children of Majhe Maaher Orphanage in Mumbai. This initiative not only showcased community solidarity and compassion but also provided much-needed support and care to the children of the orphanage.

The event took place at Majhe Maaher Orphanage, located at Abhyuday Nagar Building No. 34, Veer Shrikanth Hadkar Marg, Kalachowky, Mumbai: 400033. Organized by Anil Kumar, the dedication of the volunteer team made a significant impact on the lives of the children. Volunteers, including Anil Sanghvi, Kalpana Sanghvi, Hriday Sanghvi, Sparsh Sanghvi, and 13 others, worked together to deliver essential supplies and snacks to the orphanage.

Given that the children receiving aid were generally over the age of 12, the focus of the assistance was on providing essential items such as rice, lentils, salt, oil, spices, soy sauce, and tea. Additionally, treats like dates, chocolates, biscuits, and sweets were also provided, adding a touch of sweetness to the children's lives.

Despite the narrow corridors at the event location limiting the scope for interactive activities, the volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth distribution of supplies. A total of 27 children benefited from the event, receiving warmth and care from the community. Reflecting on his first experience organizing such an aid event, Anil Kumar shared his thoughts: "While we regret not being able to engage more with the children, this experience has provided valuable insights for future activities. I am confident that we will bring even more companionship and warmth to these children in the future."

This event was not only a gesture of support for Majhe Maaher Orphanage but also marked a successful collaboration between IYDF and local businesses. Through this effort, IYDF witnessed the strong support and concern from various sectors for child welfare. Moving forward, IYDF remains committed to providing care and assistance to more children in need.

Encouraged by the success of this event, IYDF believes that such collaborations will further drive societal focus on the well-being of vulnerable children. We will continue to create more opportunities for children to experience the care and support from society. In the future, we look forward to partnering with more businesses and volunteers to bring hope and positive change to those who need it most.

