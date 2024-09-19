IYDF and Saranya Cosmetics Bring Care and Hope to Underprivileged Children: Sports and Puzzle Games Event a Great Success

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 19: On 16 September 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Saranya Cosmetics organized a charity event at Jashoda Bhawan in Cuttack, Odisha. The event aimed to provide material support to 36 children while enriching their lives through sports and puzzle games. This initiative not only offered the children tangible aid but also added joy and motivation to their growth.

Volunteer Team: The Bridge of Compassion

The event was organized by Bimal Kumar Mohanty, with the active participation of 11 dedicated volunteers: Sonali Mohanty, Satya Siva Mirdha, Binodini Barik, Saudamini Ojha, Susant Bhalia, Abinash Panda, Rajaryan Behera, Subham Bhuiyan, Rashmiprava Samantaray, Bijay Chandra Behera, and Laxmipriya Barik. Their selfless dedication allowed the children to enjoy a happy and fulfilling time. Saranya Cosmetics, the supporting company, demonstrated its strong sense of social responsibility by donating supplies and actively participating in the event, helping to improve the living conditions of these underprivileged children. As Martin Luther King once said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?" This sentiment perfectly captured the spirit of the volunteers' efforts.

Donated Supplies: Supporting Children's Lives and Learning

The donations covered various aspects of the children's daily lives and education. Essential items such as rice, refined cooking oil, mustard oil, sugar, semolina (Suji), flattened rice (Chuda), dairy products (Amul), and vermicelli (Semei) were provided. The volunteers also supplied sports equipment, including badminton rackets, shuttlecocks, volleyballs, and footballs, along with board games like dice. Additionally, notebooks, calligraphy books in Hindi, English, and Odia, and snacks were provided to support their educational and recreational needs. These contributions not only helped the children improve their daily lives but also provided resources for learning and extracurricular activities. The volunteers felt the reward of their efforts reflected in the smiles on the children's faces. As Mahatma Gandhi said, "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others."

Event Highlights: Fun with Sports and Puzzle Games

The event was filled with a variety of activities, with children eagerly participating in sports and puzzle games like jigsaw puzzles, dice games, badminton, football, and volleyball. These activities enhanced the children's physical fitness while also developing their teamwork and cognitive skills. Through games and interaction, the children learned new things and made new friends in a relaxed and joyful environment. The volunteers played alongside the children, inspiring their potential and creating an atmosphere of care and love.

Volunteers' Reflections: Fulfillment from the Event

After the event, Bimal Kumar Mohanty and the volunteers shared their experiences. "I felt very fulfilled working with these underprivileged children during these activities. This event brought us immense joy and showed us the true meaning of this charitable work," said Mr. Mohanty. The volunteers agreed that being able to help these children through their efforts gave them a sense of accomplishment and inner fulfillment. They hope to continue participating in such activities in the future to help more children in need.

Ongoing Acts of Kindness: Spreading Hope and Warmth

The collaboration between IYDF and Saranya Cosmetics not only provided material aid to the 36 children at Jashoda Bhawan but also added color to their lives through a variety of activities. In the future, IYDF plans to continue partnering with companies and volunteers to organize more charitable events, bringing care and support to more children in need. This event once again demonstrated the power of love and care, echoing Maya Angelou's words: "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Through this event, IYDF and the volunteers created a memory full of warmth and hope for these children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor