IYDF and SDSGF, SAIDPURA Bring Warmth and Hope to Orphaned Children in Panchkula

New Delhi [India] August 24: On August 22, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and SDSGF, SAIDPURA teamed up to organize a heartfelt charity event at Aashiana Children's Home in Panchkula. The event was designed to provide essential supplies to the 32 children living in the orphanage, while also delivering joy and knowledge through interactive and educational games.

Led by Dr. Maneel Grover, the event saw enthusiastic participation from volunteers including Monica, Stuti Chauhan, Deepti Sharma, Shallu, Manit, and Nittu. Through thoughtfully designed activities, the volunteers built strong emotional connections with the children and introduced them to IYDF's inspiring mission to improve lives through education.

The event was filled with laughter and smiles as volunteers guided the children through fun games and educational quizzes, sparking their interest in learning while emphasizing the importance of good hygiene practices. Each child received a carefully prepared stationery kit and toy set from IYDF, making the atmosphere even more joyful and full of warmth.

In addition to the interactive activities, volunteers distributed a variety of essential items to the orphanage, including wheat flour, rice, Tata salt, Maggi noodles, sugar, biscuits, energy drink powder, and savory snacks. The children's faces lit up with happiness as they received these supplies, and their heartfelt shouts of "Thank you, IYDF" echoed their deep gratitude.

Sonia, the head of Aashiana Children's Home, expressed her sincere thanks to IYDF and SDSGF, SAIDPURA for their generous support. She noted that these supplies and activities not only provided practical help but also made the children feel the warmth and care of the broader community.

After the event, the volunteers shared that under IYDF's guidance, they felt an unprecedented sense of purpose and commitment. They look forward to participating in more charitable activities in the future, bringing care and support to even more children in need.

