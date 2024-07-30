IYDF and SEM Thrive Bring Warmth to Vulnerable Children in Hyderabad

India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30: A significant humanitarian aid event organized by SEM Thrive's CEO and founder, Chaitanya Punoju, was successfully held at the Save Charitable Foundation Orphanage in Hyderabad. This event received tremendous support from six dedicated volunteers: Sai Shiva, Purna Chandra, Srikanth, Vijaya Lakshmi, Sai Kiran, and Sanjay.

During this event, the compassionate enterprise provided the orphanage children with a variety of essential supplies, including books, pens, chocolates, rice bags, oil, three types of lentils, coloring sets, sanitary pads, sugar, pickles, snacks, and fruits. These items not only cater to the children's daily educational and living needs but also add some color and joy to their lives.

The Save Charitable Foundation Orphanage primarily shelters Indian girl infants abandoned due to various familial and societal factors. Despite active support from the Indian government and various social sectors, these children still lack adequate daily nutrition, study supplies, and snacks. Therefore, the aid provided during this event significantly enhances the quality of life for these children.

This event was supported and guided by the professional humanitarian organization IYDF, ensuring an efficient and orderly process. The volunteers not only distributed the supplies but also interacted warmly with the children, bringing them much-needed care and warmth.

SEM Thrive, through this event, demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility and care for vulnerable groups, urging more enterprises and individuals to join in charitable activities to help improve the living conditions of orphanage children.

The success of this event not only made the children feel the love and warmth of society but also conveyed positive energy to the broader community. We hope that more compassionate enterprises and individuals will participate in similar charitable activities in the future, bringing hope and support to more children in need.

