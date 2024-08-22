IYDF and SEM Thrive Spread Warmth and Care at Hyderabad Orphanage

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 22: On August 18th, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with SEM Thrive, organized a heartwarming charity event at the Sri Keerthana Foundation Orphanage in Hyderabad, Telangana. The event was led by Chaitanya Punoju from SEM Thrive, who was joined by a dedicated team of 14 volunteers, including Sanjay Baswa, Sai Shiva, Vijaya Lakshmi, Rajeshwari, Sai Kiran, Arman Khan, Azhar, Chandra Shekar, Mandula Giri, Madhu Sudan, Manikanta, Purna Chander, and Nagendra.

Located in Mahadevapuram, the Sri Keerthana Foundation Orphanage, overseen by K Anil, was the focal point of this charitable initiative aimed at providing essential living and educational supplies to the children. The event also featured engaging activities to bring joy and laughter to the kids.

The volunteers generously donated a variety of supplies, including rice, three types of lentils, chili powder, flattened rice, semolina, sports equipment, peanuts, sketchbooks, pencils, pens, and sanitary pads. These donations not only addressed the children's daily needs but also supported their educational and recreational activities.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from 75 children, who joined in the fun of a "Board Game Competition" and a "Dance Contest," creating an atmosphere filled with laughter and warmth. The children's excitement and joy made the afternoon truly memorable for everyone involved.

Reflecting on the event, Chaitanya Punoju shared his feelings of joy and fulfillment: "Participating in this donation drive made me feel immensely proud. Being able to interact closely with the children and share moments of happiness brought a deep sense of satisfaction to my heart."

The success of this event once again highlighted the strong sense of responsibility and dedication that IYDF and SEM Thrive bring to social welfare initiatives. Through this charity event, not only were the children at the orphanage provided with tangible support, but they also experienced the warmth and care of the community, encouraging them to face their future with confidence and hope.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor