IYDF and Shaadiwale Baba Join Forces to Support Marr Muneer Ashram Orphanage

PNN

New Delhi [India] August 20: In a heartwarming initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Shaadiwale Baba to host a meaningful aid event at Marr Muneer Ashram Orphanage. Held on the morning of August 15, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the event provided the orphanage's children with much-needed educational and daily living supplies.

Selfless Contributions from Dedicated Volunteers

The event was spearheaded by Santosh Panda, who was generously supported by five dedicated volunteers: Minakshi Gouda, Sushila Gouda, Subramanyu Gouda, Ashutosh Mishra, and Prabodh Brahma. These volunteers not only helped distribute supplies but also actively engaged with the children in various activities.

Generous Donations to Fulfill Essential Needs

Shaadiwale Baba made a significant impact by donating a range of supplies, including 50 notebooks, 125 pens, 25 sets of geometry boxes, 25 packs of colored pencils, 25 pencil cases, 25 storybooks, and 30 bags of snacks containing biscuits, cakes, soft drinks, and candies. These donations greatly enhanced the children's learning and living conditions.

A Day of Joy and Creativity

The event was filled with vibrant activities, where the children showcased their talents through singing, dancing, and delivering speeches, adding a festive atmosphere to the Independence Day celebrations. To further encourage the children, the organizers distributed chocolates to those who participated in the performances, creating a lively and joyful environment.

Reflections on a Meaningful Experience

Santosh Panda shared his heartfelt reflections: "This was my first time participating in such an event, and the experience is beyond words. When I arrived with the supplies and saw the joy on each child's face, it was a feeling that cannot be described. We also took the opportunity to introduce them to the remarkable work that IYDF is doing globally, ensuring that no child in poverty is left behind. IYDF is committed to empowering children worldwide, providing them with the opportunities they need for a brighter future."

This event not only improved the children's learning environment but also brought them joy and hope, exemplifying the deep commitment of IYDF and Shaadiwale Baba to social responsibility and community support.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor