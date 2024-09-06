IYDF and Shammi Salon Join Hands in Uttarakhand to Support Underprivileged Students

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 6: On the afternoon of September 3, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Shammi Salon to organize a charitable event aimed at supporting underprivileged students in the Malukchand Hasanpur area of Uttarakhand, India. The event, led by Asif Ali, brought together a team of dedicated volunteers, including Shahjad Ali, Shajad Khan, Samshad Ahmad, Javed, Shaban Ali, Zaid, Mohhram Ali, Sohel, and Umar. Their collective efforts provided much-needed supplies and care to 50 local students.

The beneficiary of the event was Madrasa Kasmiya Darul Uloom Hanafiya, led by Iftikaar. The students were provided with a variety of essential items, including rice, flour, cooking oil, onions, potatoes, sports equipment, sweets, chocolates, gifts, books, notebooks, drawing pads, basketballs, badminton sets, footballs, soybeans, spices, ginger, and garlic. These supplies addressed both the students' daily needs and enriched their extracurricular activities.

Throughout the event, the children participated in a range of games and activities, including cricket, football, badminton, and a drawing competition. The volunteers joined the children for a warm, shared meal, creating a joyful atmosphere filled with laughter and smiles. The happiness on the children's faces filled the volunteers with immense pride and satisfaction.

The volunteers expressed their gratitude for being part of such a meaningful event. Members of the Shammi Salon team remarked, "Seeing the children so happy makes us feel that our work is truly meaningful. We are committed to supporting more projects like this in the future."

The success of this event not only provided material assistance to the local underprivileged children but also helped them experience the care and support of society. The partnership between IYDF and Shammi Salon once again demonstrated how collective efforts can make a tangible difference in the lives of those most in need.

Looking ahead, IYDF will continue collaborating with various organizations to promote more charitable projects, providing better living and learning environments for underprivileged students and helping them build a brighter future.

