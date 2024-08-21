IYDF and Sharma Packers and Movers Join Forces to Bring Joy and Support to Kanpur Orphanage Girls

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: On August 18, 2024, at 12:30 p.m., the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Sharma Packers and Movers hosted a heartwarming charity event at Speakwell Orphanage School for Girls in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This event provided essential support and care to 30 orphaned girls, under the coordination of Shefali Raj.

The event was organized by Kawaljit Singh, along with a dedicated team of volunteers, including Khushi Gupta, Nancy, Abhishak Jaiswal, and Farzan Khan. Their collective efforts ensured that the girls enjoyed a day filled with warmth, love, and excitement.

To meet the children's needs, a variety of aid materials were provided, including carrom boards, footballs, jump ropes, books, pens, hamburgers, cakes, and other treats. These items not only enriched the girls' daily lives but also brought unexpected joy and excitement, making the day truly special.

The activities were lively and engaging, with the girls participating in carrom games, football matches, and hide-and-seek. Every moment was filled with laughter and energy as the children enjoyed their time together, strengthening their teamwork and social skills.

Kawaljit Singh expressed deep satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment from the event. He noted that seeing the children's smiles and the joy they experienced was an invaluable reward. Organizing such an event not only helped those in need but also gave each participant a deeper understanding of their own lives and social responsibilities. This experience fostered personal growth and inner fulfillment, fueling a greater passion for charitable work.

The success of this charity event, supported by IYDF, brought practical assistance and emotional comfort to the orphanage girls. Through this initiative, IYDF and Sharma Packers and Movers demonstrated their profound commitment to social responsibility and the well-being of children. Their actions not only improved the girls' living conditions but also infused the community with love and hope.

