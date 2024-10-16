IYDF and Shiromany Hospital Bring Warmth to Agra's Children Through Sports and Care

VMPL

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 16: The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Shiromany Hospital, organized a heartwarming event at the Missionaries of Charity orphanage in Pratappura, Agra. The initiative, led by Dr. Monika Singh, aimed to bring joy and inspiration to 45 children through a day of sports and interaction, providing them with both emotional and physical encouragement for their development.

The event commenced at 9 a.m. at the orphanage located on Ajmer Road, where Salman Qureshi, the head of the orphanage, warmly welcomed the support from IYDF and Shiromany Hospital. Alongside sports activities, the day also included educational engagements and the distribution of essential supplies, delivering both care and warmth to the children.

Building Team Spirit Through Sports One of the event's highlights was the variety of sports activities, such as Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, and a cricket match. These games were designed to help the children develop teamwork and discipline while instilling perseverance. Dr. Monika Singh, along with her team of volunteers, actively participated, sharing laughter and joy with the children throughout the day.

The volunteers, who contributed to the lively atmosphere, included Gourav Singh, Haji Mushtaq, Sahud Khan, Pawan Singh, Rachit Mistra, Shokin Khan, Rafic Qureshi, Imran Siddiqui, Rajat Pratap, Anju Kumari, Surendra Kumar, Ahmed Ali, Akil Qureshi, Farman Khan, Erfan Qureshi, and Ravindra Kumar. Their dedication and enthusiasm shone as they interacted with the children, engaging in games and fostering a sense of community.

One volunteer shared, "Playing these sports with the children was a truly meaningful experience. Not only did we bond through the activities, but we also learned about the importance of trust, communication, and mutual support."

Cultural Interaction and Educational Engagement In addition to the sports activities, the children participated in poetry recitations, sharing their creative works and aspirations for the future. This provided them with a platform to express themselves, boosting their confidence through the encouragement of the volunteers.

The IYDF team also gave a presentation, introducing the foundation's mission and goals, encouraging the children to face the future with optimism. Volunteers discussed IYDF's vision, helping the children understand the foundation's broader work and allowing them to feel valued and supported.

Meeting the Children's Practical Needs During the event, the volunteers distributed essential supplies, including notebooks, pens, hygiene products, and healthy snacks. These provisions were intended to meet the children's everyday needs while fostering a positive environment. After the distribution, the volunteers and children shared a hearty lunch together, further strengthening the bond formed during the activities.

Dr. Monika Singh emphasized the significance of such initiatives, stating, "Our aim is not only to provide material support but also to bring happiness to the children through interaction, helping them grow in a positive and nurturing environment. Today, we've fulfilled their practical needs and, more importantly, given them a memorable and inspiring day."

The Volunteers' Reflections For many of the volunteers, the event was a chance to give back to society while experiencing personal growth. One participant noted, "Helping these children brought immense joy to my heart. Seeing their smiles made all our efforts worthwhile."

Looking Ahead: More Acts of Kindness IYDF and Shiromany Hospital affirmed their ongoing commitment to supporting children's welfare in the region, with plans to extend similar initiatives in the future. By combining sports, educational support, and compassion, they aim to foster the holistic growth of children, giving them the tools and opportunities to thrive.

This event was a testament to IYDF and Shiromany Hospital's dedication to improving the lives of disadvantaged children. Through sports, interaction, and care, they brought warmth and happiness to the children of the Missionaries of Charity orphanage in Agra. IYDF and Shiromany Hospital remain devoted to continuing their efforts, bringing society's love and support to more children in need and helping them embrace a brighter future.

