IYDF and Shiva International Tours and Travels: A Day of Charity and Joy

PNN

Gokul (Karnataka) [India] September 2: On August 29, 2024, the Government Kannada Primary School in Gokul hosted a heartwarming charity event organized by the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) in collaboration with Shiva International Tours and Travels. The event was dedicated to supporting 36 underprivileged children by providing them with essential educational and recreational materials, along with a day full of engaging activities.

Organizers and Volunteers

The event was spearheaded by Shivaraj Saunshi, who led a passionate team of volunteers, including Mounesh Badiger, Sanika Muddannavar, Veeresh Muddannavar, Sidhu Chinda, and Shivu Patil. Their collective effort and dedication were key to the success of the event.

Generous Support and Donations

Shiva International Tours and Travels generously contributed a wide range of materials for the event, including books, pens, pencils, markers, carrom boards, skipping ropes, chess boards, rings, drawing paper, and candy boxes. These supplies not only enhanced the children's learning environment but also provided them with new opportunities for extracurricular activities.

Engaging Activities

The children participated in a variety of interactive activities such as chess, darts, skipping, drawing, and a general knowledge quiz. The lively atmosphere was filled with the sound of laughter and excitement, reflecting the joy and energy of the children as they immersed themselves in the day's events.

Impact and Feedback

Shivanand Shintir, one of the event coordinators, praised the impact of the activities, saying, "Seeing the smiles on the children's faces is incredibly fulfilling. This event not only supported their academic progress but also made them feel the warmth of community care."

Organizer's Reflection

Reflecting on the event, Shivaraj Saunshi shared, "This experience was truly special. The smiles of these children are the greatest reward we could ask for. We are grateful to IYDF for their support and guidance, which enabled us to bring joy and assistance to these young lives."

Looking Forward

This charity event did more than just provide material aid; it infused the lives of these underprivileged children with hope and happiness. The collaboration between IYDF and Shiva International Tours and Travels highlighted the importance of community involvement in supporting vulnerable groups. Both organizations remain committed to continuing their partnership and conducting more such initiatives to bring help and warmth to even more children in the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor