IYDF and Shobhana Shikshan Sanstha Bring Hope and Care to Orphanage Children

New Delhi [India], September 27: On 22 September 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Shobhana Shikshan Sanstha, organised a special event at the Cidco N-4 Orphanage in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, India. This charitable event provided essential living and educational supplies to 35 children. Through games, interaction, and a warm dinner, the children were surrounded by care and hope.

United in Compassion, Fostering Growth

The event was initiated by Rahul Prabhakar Magare, who led a team of 18 enthusiastic volunteersPrathamesh Pandurang Shelke, Ganesh Baban Kadam, Vinod Amol Ghusale, Manos S. Kolte, Raju Shriram Kamble, Dilip Durgadas Bakhre, Vinay N. Kholaskar, Deepak Ambadas Rathod, Santosh Bhikaji Kamble, Rishikesh Ramesh Khobre, Sanjay Paraswani, Chetan Mutha, Ravi Sakhaji Gaikwad, Umesh Nishant Dabhade, Yogesh Sham Kulkarni, Sagar Kharat, Diksha Rahul Magare, and Sujata Narayan Kurangal. Together, they worked tirelessly to bring love and support to the children, not only through material donations but also through interactive activities that left a lasting impression on the orphanage.

The head of the orphanage, Sarpate, expressed his deep gratitude for the volunteers' visit and stressed how vital societal support is in the growth and development of orphaned children.

Donations to Support Learning and Living

The volunteers thoughtfully prepared a range of living and educational supplies to meet the children's daily needs and enhance their learning experience. Items such as footballs, cricket kits, badminton sets, notebooks, pencils, coloured pencils, lunchboxes, water bottles, and hygiene products were distributed. Food items, including Parle G biscuits, rice, snacks, and sweets, were also provided to ensure the children had a nourishing experience during and after the event.

These supplies did more than just improve the children's living conditions; they provided the resources needed to support their studies and recreational activities, helping them thrive both academically and personally.

A Day Filled with Joy and Compassion

The event officially kicked off at 2 PM, with volunteers engaging the children in various activities. The atmosphere was warm and inviting as the children and volunteers bonded over shared experiences and mutual care.

The event began with a heartfelt welcome and motivational speeches from the volunteers, who encouraged the children to maintain a positive outlook on life and to keep pursuing their dreams, despite their challenges. Games followed, as volunteers and children gathered in a circle, enjoying fun and interactive activities that brought laughter and smiles to everyone's faces.

Later, the volunteers treated the children to a special dinner, ensuring that they felt the warmth and care of the community. After the meal, sweets and snacks were distributed, making the dinner an unforgettable experience filled with love and joy.

Reflections: Social Responsibility and the Power of Warmth

Following the event, Rahul Prabhakar Magare shared his thoughts: "As volunteers, participating in such activities makes us deeply aware of the importance of social responsibility. When we saw the smiles on the children's faces, we felt an immense sense of fulfilment. We are incredibly grateful to IYDF and observer Giovanni Moretti for their detailed guidance, which ensured the success of this event."

Other volunteers echoed similar sentiments: "The children's resilience and optimism truly touched us. Although they have lost their parents, they are full of hope and a hunger for knowledge. Spending time with them has made us appreciate the power of love and care."

Looking Ahead: More Love and Support

This event not only provided material and emotional support to the 35 children at Shobhana Shikshan Sanstha but also enhanced their confidence and life skills through the interactive activities. IYDF and Shobhana Shikshan Sanstha plan to continue their partnership, hosting more charitable events to support more children in need, helping them access better living conditions and educational resources.

Through this event, IYDF and Shobhana Shikshan Sanstha brought not only tangible aid to the children but also infused them with hope and confidence, helping them grow in a caring and nurturing environment. IYDF remains committed to working with various sectors of society, driving more initiatives that bring love and warmth to more children in need.

