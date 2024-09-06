IYDF and Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd Bring Hope and Warmth to Underprivileged Children in Ghaziabad

PNN

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6: In a heartfelt charity event, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd, extended support and care to underprivileged children in Dasna Town. Led by Mohammed Kashif Khan, this initiative brought together 17 dedicated volunteers who worked tirelessly to make a meaningful difference in the lives of 40 children.

The event took place at MAK Garden in Ghaziabad, near the Hero Showroom. The volunteers were warmly welcomed by Hafiz Shah Alam, the head of Madarsa Usman Bin Affan, the beneficiary of the event. The team brought with them a substantial amount of essential supplies, including 40 kilograms of rice, 60 kilograms of flour, 40 liters of cooking oil, 40 kilograms of sugar, and 40 liters of cold drinks. In addition to these essentials, the children received stationery, school bags, uniforms, and a variety of sports equipment, including cricket bats and balls.

One of the highlights of the day was a spirited race, which saw enthusiastic participation from children of all ages. The event was filled with laughter and cheers as the children showcased their energy and competitive spirit. The volunteer team, which included Hafiz Naqeeb Ahmad, Nazim Khan, Sana Chaudhary, and Huma Chaudhary, made sure that every child felt valued and cared for.

After the event, Mohammed Kashif Khan reflected on his experience, saying, "I feel incredibly honored to be a part of IYDF's charity efforts. The smiles on the faces of these children are beyond words. It's a powerful reminder of how important it is to give back to society."

This event once again highlighted the significant impact of collective action in changing lives. IYDF and Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, inspiring others to join in these efforts. The event concluded on a high note, with a promise to continue providing support and assistance to the children of Madarsa Usman Bin Affan.

