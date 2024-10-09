IYDF and Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd Bring Warmth and Hope to Children at Dasna Orphanage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: On the afternoon of October 6th, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), in collaboration with Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd, organised a meaningful charity event at Madarsa Usman Bin Affan Orphanage and Welfare Centre in Dasna, Ghaziabad. The event aimed not only to provide essential living supplies and educational materials to 20 underprivileged children but also to spread love and care through interaction, bringing warmth and hope to their lives. This initiative showcased IYDF and Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd's commitment to philanthropy, creating a positive impact on the children's lives.

Dedicated Volunteers in Action

The event was fully supported and organised by Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd, with 10 dedicated volunteers participating: Hafiz Naqeeb, Nazim Khan, Sana Chaudhary, Huma Chaudhary, Mohammed Kashif Khan, Ayan Rana, Danish Rana, Faisal Khan, Shadan Khan, and Pyar Mohammed. The volunteers put immense effort into planning the event, from preparing supplies to setting up the venue, ensuring that every child felt the warmth and care extended to them. The event was coordinated with the help of Hafiz Shah Alam, head of Madarsa Usman Bin Affan Welfare Centre, who provided valuable support to ensure its smooth execution.

Supplies Bringing Positive Change

During the event, IYDF and Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd donated various living and educational supplies, including rice, wheat flour, sugar, and cooking oil, to meet the welfare centre's daily nutritional needs. These essential food items will help improve the children's diet and ensure they receive regular, nutritious meals. In addition, notebooks, pencils, erasers, and other stationery were distributed to support the children's education, giving them the tools to pursue better learning opportunities. These donations symbolised the deep care IYDF and Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd have for the children and their desire to create a better environment for them to thrive.

Fun and Games to Enrich Lives

The event was filled with joy as the volunteers organised a series of fun competitions, bringing laughter and excitement to the children. The activities aimed to encourage the children to actively participate, build teamwork skills, and enjoy a happy and carefree childhood. The children enthusiastically engaged in the games, with smiles of satisfaction and excitement lighting up their faces. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, and the volunteers shared in the joy, creating precious memories with the children.

Reflections from the Volunteers: The Fulfillment of Helping Others

After the event, the volunteers shared their thoughts and experiences. Employees of Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd expressed how deeply moved they were by the event, noting that helping the children not only brought them joy but also gave them a renewed understanding of the importance of compassion. "It was a privilege to participate in this event and support these wonderful children," said the volunteers. "Although the supplies we provided were modest, we hope that our efforts will make the children feel cared for and loved by society. This experience has strengthened our commitment to charitable work, and we look forward to participating in more events like this in the future."

A Strong Partnership Between IYDF and Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd

IYDF has always been committed to supporting vulnerable communities through charitable activities, while Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd recognises the importance of corporate social responsibility. This joint initiative not only demonstrated both organisations' support for philanthropy but also laid the foundation for future collaborations. Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd hopes this event will inspire more people to pay attention to disadvantaged children and encourage the wider community to get involved in charitable work, helping those in need.

Spreading Love Further to Build a More Inclusive Society

The collaboration between IYDF and Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd achieved great success, inspiring more people to join in their charitable efforts. IYDF plans to continue partnering with more compassionate businesses to keep supporting vulnerable communities, especially children in need. Through their joint efforts, IYDF and Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd will continue working to improve the living conditions of underprivileged children, bringing warmth and hope and contributing to the development of a more harmonious society.

Conclusion

This event was not just about donations but also a meaningful journey of compassion, showing that through giving, we can find a deeper sense of purpose in life. IYDF and Shoraka Carpets Pvt Ltd will continue to work together in their charitable pursuits, ensuring that love reaches every corner of society, bringing warmth and care to every child in need.

